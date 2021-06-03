Assistant Attorney General, Agency of Transportation Legal Unit, DMV Counsel

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks an attorney to join the legal team advising and representing the second largest Agency in State government—the Agency of Transportation (AOT) as counsel to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV counsel is part of the AOT Legal Unit, with primary responsibility for advising the DMV Commissioner and staff on a wide range of legal issues arising from DMV operations. Such matters include recent issues related to information sharing policies, facial recognition technology, non-binary gender identification, total abstinence requirements for license reinstatement in the context of medicinal and recreational marijuana, as well as traditional areas related to driver licensing and vehicle registration requirements, law enforcement operations, and administrative legal requirements including contracts, Vermont Public Records Act, and motor vehicle laws. General counselling services will also involve statutory and policy analysis and reviews of pending legislation.

The position will also conduct some litigation related to AOT highway, rail, and aviation operations in federal and state courts, as well as administrative forums, including district environmental commissions, the Natural Resources Board, the Public Utility Commission, and the Transportation Board.

The AOT Legal Unit is part of the General Counsel and Administrative Law Division of the AGO, and work is performed under the general supervision of the Director of the AOT Legal Unit. The position is currently located remotely on a temporary basis and will be located at the DMV Central Office at 120 State Street in Montpelier upon returning to the office.

At least two years of experience as an attorney is required, and a familiarity with litigation, statutory interpretation and policy analysis, or motor vehicle law will be favorably considered. Candidates should have strong writing skills and the ability to effectively collaborate with the legal team, clients, and other stakeholders, and must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in.

This AAG position is an exempt full-time position. Salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The AGO offers very competitive leave and insurance benefits as well as workplace flexibility.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, a brief writing sample, and references to the AGO, attention Deb Matthews: AGO.Info@vermont.gov. Please indicate “DMV AAG” in your cover email.

