Twitter launches first rollout of new space tab in bottom bar

Twitter it announced the next phase of testing for its new dedicated Spaces tab in the app, with a small test pool of about 500 users on iOS to see the new Spaces button appear in their app from today.

As you can see here, the Spaces tab will occupy the first position in the middle of the bottom function bar, placing greater focus on the discovery of Spaces. What, if we recently noticed, is a major challenge for the app, because while anyone with over 600 followers can do so now create their own sound space, and broadcast their minds around the world, in real time, the real measure of success here is how relevant these rooms are to each user, and the value they can add to the Twitter experience.

This is what the Spaces tab is designed to facilitate, even though it was introduced TechCrunch, it will not aim to highlight Spaces from outside your network.

“Twitter says the tab will display the spaces offered by people you follow, but it will not look like today on the Fleet line at the top of the timeline. Instead, the discovery page will show spaces in a suggest more visual format, similar to the promotional cards that appear when you tweet about upcoming Spaces. “

Which is interesting, because definitely in early testing, the focus was on maximizing discovery outside of your in-app connections.

As you can see in the example on the right, which is Financer of Twitter, Ned Segal mid last month there is a clear heading ‘Off your network’, which was apparently what the tab was designed for.

Maybe then Twitter just starts small to see how people use it, and showcasing spaces from the people you already follow is the best way to start that engagement and discovery behavior, before expanding to broader highlights.

Twitter should probably also work out the algorithm agreement to ensure that the most relevant spaces are highlighted here – because if it does not allow you to, it can quickly become a completely useless addition by highlighting Spaces of Relevance. And Twitter does not want to take the risk, especially not if a new tab is added to the app, which is a big step for the app.

The last time Twitter added an extra feature tab was for Moments back in 2015, and it made a big deal at the time about adding the extra button.

Many, when Moments was launched, much was made about the fact that it was a fundamental change in approach for the app, which has long been reluctant to implement any major functional additions, with the Moments button being an important part of the push. And when Moments fails, Twitter returns to the simple, four-tab approach, with many in the enterprise wanting to simplify the app as much as possible to make it easier for new users to understand.

Therefore, the addition of new tabs remains a point of contention and why the addition of a dedicated Spaces tab underscores the potential that Twitter sees in its audio conferencing tools.

It could end up being an important addition to the tweet process – but then maybe it was just a fad, maybe people do not really care about digital conference calls with strangers, and will go further than facilitating COVID restrictions.

The key probably lies again in how relevant its Spaces recommendations can be, and how valuable users will find the new tab. If there are a bunch of good, personally engaging things where people can tune in easily, this can be an excellent accompaniment, and a handy reference point if you want to listen to a live chat. But if it’s just randos talking about unrelated topics …

In addition to the new page test, Twitter is also expanding its rolls out its purple rings around user profile photos in timelines when participating in a Spaces session.

our goal is to get people in the right places interested in any environment. now on iOS and Android, you will be able to connect to a host’s live space (or any speakers on the microphone) from their profile by tapping on the purple ring. pic.twitter.com/KS4H9IAe3W – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) 3 June 2021

This can help further increase exposure to Spaces, and also make it a more valuable consideration for brand and market engagement by highlighting connectivity opportunities in the app.