Travel Advisory: I-295 Paving and Overnight Greenville Avenue Closures Start June 6

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin milling and paving operations on both I-295 and Greenville Avenue (Route 5) at the Greenville Avenue Bridge in Johnston starting Sunday, June 6.

The first week will focus on milling operations on both directions of I-295 at Exit 10. Starting the following week on Sunday, June 13, RIDOT will start paving the highway and finish by the end of that week. Motorists can expect a rough driving surface until paving is finished.

On or about June 16, RIDOT will close Greenville Avenue at the I-295 overpass for two consecutive nights for resurfacing. The schedule is weather dependent, and up-to-date information will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories [ridot.net].

When scheduled, the Greenville Avenue overnight closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Westbound traffic will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

The bridge is 50 years old and carries 78,000 vehicles per day. The $16.5 million project is expected to finish in fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.