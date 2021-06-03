Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 4.9 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary April job estimates show an increase of 22,700 jobs for a total of 2,606,700 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 20,900 jobs, while the public sector increased by 1,800 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted April 2021 unemployment rate was 4.9 percent, which is a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the revised March 2021 rate of 5.6 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 9.8 percent in April 2020, which was 4.9 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 4.9 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for April 2021 was 2,658,200, of which 2,528,300 were employed and 129,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 4.9 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,924,900, of which 2,785,000 were employed and 139,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.8 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,325,900, of which 3,159,500 were employed and 166,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 5.0 percent. For the month, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 0.7 percentage points, while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring declined by 0.6 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 51,400, while the number of employed increased by 85,500, and the number of unemployed decreased by 136,900. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 46,200, while the number of employed increased by 89,800, and the number of unemployed decreased by 136,100. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 50,700, while the number of employed increased by 101,800 and the number of unemployed decreased by 152,500. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 4.9 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 4.4 percentage points, and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 4.5 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 22,700 jobs. The private sector increased by 20,900 jobs, while the public sector increased by 1,800 jobs over-the-month. One private sector had over-the-month job loss. Job decrease was registered in mining, logging and construction (-300 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (200 jobs); trade transportation & utilities (400 jobs); information services (1,400 jobs); financial activities (700 jobs); professional and business services (5,400 jobs); educational and health services (1,800 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (10,700 jobs) and other services (600 jobs). Government overall increased by 1,800 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 1,700 jobs, state government decreased by 400 jobs and the local government increased by 500 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 161,800 jobs. The private sector increased by 156,500 jobs, while the public sector increased by 5,300 jobs. The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-1,800 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (3,500 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (4,800 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (32,900 jobs); information (600 jobs); professional and business services (10,000 jobs); educational and health services (27,000 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (71,400 jobs) and other services (8,100 jobs). The private sector increased by 5,300 jobs. Federal government shows an increase of 5,200 jobs, while State government increased 300 jobs and the local government decreased 200 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2020 annual benchmark revisions.