Matthew Keezer Talks about Galapagos Islands a Once in a Lifetime Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- With an extremely low level of COVID-19 cases, tourists will be making a tour of the Galapagos Islands a favorite travel destination. Unique wildlife abounds on the islands, making this an educational as well as a scenic photo-shoot opportunity.
Noted travel authority Matthew Keezer says that the Galapagos Islands is definitely one of the best places to visit in South America, as tourists can enjoy; snorkelling, diving, wildlife spotting, other water-related activities and hotel amenities on four of the islands. This is the definitive vacation spot for those who wish to get away from it all! In addition, there are a number of different tours that can be scheduled in order to get the full Galapagos experience for less money than you may expect!
In South America, this location amounts to the best getaway and social distancing opportunity with only 78 confirmed cases of COVID on the islands. The Galapagos Island is located 926 km west from mainland Ecuador. However, you will need to go through either Guayaquil or Quito airports and then fly domestically to Isla Santa Cruz and Isla Baltra to access the airport and main town.
COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting the Galapagos Islands
As of this writing, Matthew Keezer points out that while the COVID-19 restrictions for Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands have been updated, it’s important to check what restrictions are in place during the time just prior to your travel.
Here are some Covid updates specifies that visitors must meet one of the three criteria when it comes to entering Ecuador:
• A negative RT-PCR or Antigen test taken no more than three (3) days prior to entering the country.
• A vaccination card showing the traveler received a complete series of COVID vaccine.
• A medical certificate from your country of origin attesting to your recovery and current good health, if you were diagnosed with COVID more than a month previously.
Matthew Keezer also suggests that you check with the attractions that you wish to enjoy just prior to your trip in order to determine whether or not they are currently operational.
Planning Things to do in the Galapagos Islands
Matthew Keezer points out that the Galapagos Islands’ main attractions have to do with its plethora of unique wildlife that can make for an exciting (and educational) family trip. However, other attractions to check out on the Galapagos Islands include:
The Charles Darwin Research Station – One of the most valuable assets on the Galapagos Islands, this research station is dedicated to the conservation and exploration of some of the most fascinating forms of wildlife in the world! Travelers have expressed excitement over the center’s recent renovation that adds immensely to the visitor experience.
Puerto Villamil (Isabela Island) - In this port town, you’ll discover white sand beaches, pink flamingo-inhabited lagoons along with excellent hotels and restaurants. There are also water activities to enjoy, such as snorkeling and diving.
If you’ve been stuck in the same location for what seems to be “forever” since the pandemic, then it’s time to think about planning your next vacation. Matthew Keezer says that one of the best single or family-related activities to relieve the boredom is looking over the travel-related options that are quickly becoming available in a post-pandemic world. In addition, now may be the time to have your vacation outing as there are fewer tourists to contend with that can crowd the attractions you wish to visit.
