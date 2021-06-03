How to Host a Successful Virtual Event: 10 Tips

Many people use the internet to connect with friends and family. But virtual events are also a cost-effective way to connect with other professionals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of business, networking and social life shifted online, and the virtual event industry is currently booming.

In this article, we will explore what virtual events are, how they work and how you can host an engaging event that will have your guests coming back for more.

What are virtual events?

Virtual events are events held online. Depending on the purpose, they can be hosted in the form of invite-only webinars, publicly available live streams, online conferences requiring paid passes or informal social media events, e.g. live tweeting or AMA (ask me anything) sessions.

Virtual events usually take place on online platforms like Instagram, Twitter or Clubhouse where you can connect with your audience via video chat or voice call. There is also a growing market of specialized virtual event platforms for webinars and conferencing.

The biggest benefit of hosting a virtual event is that it’s relatively inexpensive — no need to rent out space! In addition, you can speak to a global audience from the comfort of your own home.

However, there are some disadvantages to hosting virtual events, too — namely that you’re not physically in front of your guests. Some attendees might feel disconnected or will have trouble focusing on what you’re saying as they struggle with video and audio quality, poor soundproofing or background noise.

Types of virtual events

While you can host a virtual event for virtually any reason and occasion (no pun intended!), here are some popular types of virtual events:

Virtual networking events

Virtual networking events allow attendees to come together and network in a virtual environment. A wide range of networking events can be hosted, including happy hours, after-work get-togethers and more.

Virtual team-building events

Virtual team-building events allow participants to engage in a variety of team-building activities and build team morale, all from the comfort of their own home offices.

Virtual fundraising events

It was once difficult for a charity or non-profit to have their voice heard, but with new technological advancements, virtual fundraising has taken off and is one of the most popular methods of raising money online.

Virtual hiring events

Virtual hiring events offer a great way to narrow down the applicant pool and identify qualified candidates without requiring employers to spend too much time or money on recruiting.

Virtual shopping events

Experts believe that live stream shopping is the next big thing in social media and e-commerce. Virtual shopping events are essentially online product demos where attendees can virtually “shop” for clothes, cosmetics and other products.

Head to our Social Media Updates site to learn about Facebook’s virtual shopping event, Live Shopping Fridays.

Source: Facebook

Virtual social events

Virtual events are not all business. You can also set up small, informal virtual social events, and, for example, play board games online with your family or friends.

Virtual event ideas

Now that you know why you might want to throw a virtual event, here’s the how. Consider these live event platforms and formats for your next big online get-together.

Live tweeting

Live tweeting is actively posting tweets, offering commentary to a live event that your audience is aware of and likely following — for example, a concert, conference or sporting event.

Virtual workshops

This type of event is the perfect way to provide hands-on training when providing traditional live face-to-face instruction is impossible. They’re also great for training where there might not be enough space to accommodate all participants.

Virtual conferences

Virtual conferences allow you to host large gatherings without the need for a pricey venue or a big team. Like their traditional, in-person counterpart, virtual conferences provide plenty of opportunities for attendees to interact with one another and collaborate on new ideas.

AMA on Reddit

AMA stands for “ask me anything” and is a way for people to get real responses from someone they’re interested in. You can start an AMA by going on Reddit and asking others, “Am I interesting enough to do an AMA?”

When you answer questions in your post, be sure that your answers are thorough so that the audience has a sense of who you are and what’s important to you. A best practice is for those involved with the AMA to include links back to their site or social media profiles to get new potential followers.

Source: Reddit

Webinars

Webinars are an easy way to connect with other professionals from all over the world. Hosting a webinar is a great way to build your reputation and expand your network in the virtual space.

Social live streams

Live streams on platforms like Instagram or Facebook can help you make connections with existing and potential customers, and other people in your industry or niche. They are a great way to build awareness for your product, share new ideas and opinions, introduce yourself to potential clients and expand your reach.

10 tips for hosting virtual events

Hosting a virtual event can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. There are some great tips and best practices that will help you ensure your virtual event is successful and leaves everyone with an amazing experience:

1. Set clear goals from the start

Before you get to planning the agenda of your virtual event or picking the best virtual event platform, make sure you know why you want to throw an event. Set SMART goals, and make sure the whole team in charge of the project understands what you want to achieve.

Source: The Reserves Network

2. Choose the right platform to host your virtual event

There are plenty of platforms that offer different features, from co-hosting with another organization or company to advanced moderation tools.

3. Choose the right time for your event

You want to take into account how many people will be able to attend, whether or not they’re in different time zones and how much time you need for Q&A.

Remember: Different countries have different holiday schedules!

4. Promote your virtual event

Don’t plan on an audience coming to you – make sure you advertise your event well in advance so attendees know when it’s happening and how they can participate.

5. Develop a clear agenda that includes speakers and timeframes

You don’t want your attendees to be waiting around for long periods of time. Provide a clear agenda with the timings clearly marked and include any relevant links, so that participants can plan ahead.

6. Include moderators at your event

You want to make sure you have enough moderators on hand during your virtual event in case things get out of control. Remember: Not everyone is as polite online as they are offline!

7. Engage your audience

Your audience doesn’t need an “hour lecture” – instead, plan activities that involve active participation. Encourage your participants to have conversations with one another — and to ask the hosts questions.

8. Prepare to troubleshoot

You might want to consider using more than one platform. Just in case there are any technical difficulties with your video or audio, you can switch over to a different service and continue the event as planned.

9. Send out a post-event follow up

Be sure to communicate with your participants about how they can get access to recordings of the event afterwards. This will also encourage them to join again next time!

10. Debrief

Once the event is over, take some time to connect with your team and go over what worked and what didn’t. That way, you will be better prepared for your next virtual event!

Virtual event platforms

If you’ve never hosted a virtual event before, one of these 4 platforms will help you get started.

Instagram Live

If you have a big following on Instagram, live streaming on the platform is your best bet. Use Instagram Live Rooms to host a stream with up to 3 other speakers. Your viewers will be able to comment on the stream and ask questions, and you will be able to access the stream’s analytics once you’re done.

Clubhouse

This rapidly growing audio app is perfect for events that are more of a discussion than a presentation. You can send out event invites with links to create rooms, and then anyone who has the app installed will be able to listen in and comment on what’s being said live.

If you have a large following on Twitter, try the platform’s alternative to Clubhouse — Twitter Spaces.

And if you’d like to learn more about Clubhouse, check out our guide to the Clubhouse app, where we explore how it can be used by businesses.

GoToWebinar

GoToWebinar is a popular virtual event software perfect for events with a limited number of attendees. The screenshare option ensures that everyone can see all slides in real-time and guarantees a great attendee experience.

BigMarker

An easy-to-use no-download webinar tool. BigMarker allows you to create digital whiteboards for your live event. Attendees can comment on the board and post questions in a group chat in real-time.

Virtual event examples

If you’re looking for inspiration, here are some examples of virtual events that businesses and influencers have hosted across social media and beyond.

Benefit Cosmetics’ makeup tutorials on Facebook Live

More than 2.4K viewers tuned in to learn how to create a brow-mazing glow-up.

This Halloween, we’re serving up some major brow INSPO! We’re here with the BOO-tiful @SabrinaXMakeup today, and she’s going to show us how to create a brow-mazing glow-up. Posted by Benefit Cosmetics on Thursday, October 25, 2018

The Earful Tower Podcast’s live Pub Quiz

Oliver Gee, host of The Earful Tower podcast, hosts Parisian-themed trivia events from his YouTube channel—and even offers prizes for the winners.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Facebook Live concert

The country superstars held a jam session on Facebook Live, taking requests from fans head of time and during the broadcast.

Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and… Posted by Garth Brooks on Friday, March 20, 2020

Antron Brown’s behind-the-scenes tour on Twitter

The NHRA driver showed Twitter viewers around his shop, which houses dragsters and trophies, among other gearhead treasures.

.@AntronBrown is giving you a tour of his shop! Get a behind the scenes look at the @NHRAJrLeague dragsters that he and his kids build, work on and drive. pic.twitter.com/n7538rPwqU — #NHRA (@NHRA) March 23, 2020

Live baking lessons from LinkedIn’s executive pastry chef

LinkedIn’s pastry chef shows members how to make croissants and bread pudding.

Purple Mattress’ sleepy Facebook Live

More than 295K people watched this 45-minute video of a woman yawning and brushing her wig.

Dear Sleepless, we’re here to help. We present A Woman Who Can’t Stop Yawning and Brushing Her Hair. Happy slumber. Posted by Purple on Monday, May 1, 2017

Lunch Doodles by Mo Willems

Every day at lunchtime the Kennedy Center Education artist-in-residence hosts doodle sessions for kids on YouTube.

Lululemon’s Yoga livestreams

The yoga brand’s global ambassadors are leading workout, meditation, and yoga classes on Instagram live.

Online exhibitions by VanGogh Museum

The VanGogh Museum in Amsterdam lets followers take tours of gallery from the comfort of their couch.

Our tour continues! Today we dive into the bright and vivid paintings that Vincent made in Paris: https://t.co/Yz3FpjxphC Which is your favourite artwork from this part of the museum? #museumathome pic.twitter.com/k8b79qraCX — Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) March 24, 2020

British Museum opens its doors to Google Street View

More than 60 galleries of the British Museum can be visited from Google Street View.

Did you know the Museum is the largest indoor space on Google Street View? Peruse more than 60 galleries at your leisure as we #MuseumFromHome – drop in to the Egyptian Sculpture Gallery here: https://t.co/y2JDZvWOlM pic.twitter.com/0FyV4m6ZuP — British Museum (@britishmuseum) March 23, 2020

Fire Drill Fridays goes virtual

Jane Fonda’s organization takes climate activism online with virtual rallies every Friday.

Join @JaneFonda, @greenpeaceusa and @SenMarkey this Friday at 2pm ET / 11am PT for a #FireDrillFriday teach-in on the importance of staying engaged in the age of #COVID19. To join, register here and please spread the word: https://t.co/7eE9aZV57I pic.twitter.com/W7JdPLco7T — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) March 24, 2020

Girlboss Rally goes digital

Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso plans to host her brand’s annual conference entirely online this year.

Skift’s Business Travel Online Summit

Skift will use Zoom to host this online summit featuring multiple speakers and attendees. Guests have the opportunity to ask questions and will have access to a recording of the event.

Announcing a New Skift Online Summit for Business Travel << starting a new series of online summits on travel’s path forward. https://t.co/mKTcX3jCpB via @Skift — Rafat Ali, Media Owner & Operator (@rafat) March 23, 2020

3% Conference livestreamed presentations

This organization—founded to remedy the fact that only 3% of creative directors were women—offers livestreaming of its conferences for reduced costs. The group also regularly hosts Instagram Story takeovers to inspire followers.

