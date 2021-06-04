Personal Injury Lawyers Drop NEW Western Jingle
Hessig and Pohl Law Firm has done it again with Western EncoreLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you get when you combine the now famous “502-777-1111” commercial with a Western theme? An encore nothing short of a dream come true to create this fusion of virtual creative with our own Western jingle. We combined an infectious jingle with virtual creative to produce a new twist on the original commercial. Coming off the heels of our first viral sensation ¬– racking up close to a quarter of a million views on YouTube – we knew we had our work cut out for us.
Law firm advertisements are not often this fun. Our ads have been a sensation in Louisville and far beyond. This highly anticipated sequel will generate laughs as it is shared around the web. “Personal injury marketing is very competitive,” said Hessig & Pohl attorney Martin Pohl. “There are firms who have been doing this for more than 20 or 30 years that have a lot more money to spend on their marketing than we do. Our goal is to reach consumers in a fun, engaging way. I think we achieved that goal.” Attorney Rick Hessig added, “this new collaboration with Videobred and John Power of Powerful Beats may very well be our best yet!”
About Hessig and Pohl
Hessig & Pohl personal injury team has recovered millions in damages for its clients, helping them reclaim their lives after a serious injury. The most valuable non-legal service we provide is to carry the emotional burden of our clients so that they can focus on recovery. We handle all types of personal injury, worker’s compensation and wrongful death cases including car, truck and motorcycle accidents, dog bites, slip and fall accidents and more.
