Mahamat ANNADIF reaffirms the mobilization of the United Nations to support Guinea-Bissau in its efforts to consolidate democratic institutions

As part of his West African tour, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, carried out a two-day visit to Guinea-Bissau.

Mr. ANNADIF had a series of meetings with Bissau-Guinean authorities. He was received in audience by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló. He also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities, Ms. Suzi Carla Barbosa; the Deputy Prime Minister, Soares Sambú; and the First Vice-President of the Parliament, Ms. Adja Satu Camará. The Special Representative also held meetings with the main political parties represented in parliament.

To all his interlocutors, the Special Representative called for a continuous constructive dialogue for the national interest and renewed United Nations system commitment, and of UNOWAS, in coordination with other partners, in particular ECOWAS, to continue to provide the necessary support to the people of Guinea-Bissau. "We will remain a mobilized partner to support Guinea-Bissau in its efforts to consolidate democratic institutions, sustainable development and peace," he declared.

At the end of his visit, the Special Representative met with the United Nations country team. He congratulated them for the work accomplished and encouraged them to redouble their efforts to further support the people of Guinea-Bissau in achieving their goals of peace and prosperity.