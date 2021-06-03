PennDOT Extends Expiration Dates for Apportioned Vehicle Registrations to June 16

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the expiration date for apportioned vehicle registrations for Pennsylvania residents that were set to expire between May 31, 2021 and June 16, 2021 are extended through June 16, 2021.

Apportioned registrants should mail their apportioned renewal applications to the Department for processing, or it may be completed in person at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, at 1101 S. Front Street, Harrisburg. Apportioned invoices may be paid by certified check, cashier's check, money order or wire transfer. Certified check, cashier's check, money orders should be made payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Customers in need of apportioned registration renewals now have until on June 16, 2021 to complete the renewal process.

For more information on Driver and Vehicle Services, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-645-8296 or dsandino@pa.gov

