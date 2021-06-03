Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,587 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Queen Anne’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CENTREVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred last evening in Queen Anne’s County.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian face down in the roadway on eastbound Rt. 50 at Cox Neck Road, in Chester, Maryland.

The pedestrian, identified as John A. Price, 62, of Stevensville, Maryland, was transported to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced deceased around 10:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver of a 2018 Kia Soul contacted the Queen Anne’s County Emergency Operations Center to report possibly hitting an animal in the roadway, in the eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 near the crash scene, and continued to his destination.  The driver, identified as Marwin C. Wallace, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, was questioned by troopers from the Easton Barrack as well as members of the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian may have been attempting to cross Rt. 50 when he was struck.  The eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 were closed for approximately two hours after the crash.

No charges have been filed in the crash which remains under investigation.

                                                                                          ###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Queen Anne’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.