Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Queen Anne’s County

June 3, 2021

(CENTREVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred last evening in Queen Anne’s County.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian face down in the roadway on eastbound Rt. 50 at Cox Neck Road, in Chester, Maryland.

The pedestrian, identified as John A. Price, 62, of Stevensville, Maryland, was transported to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was pronounced deceased around 10:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver of a 2018 Kia Soul contacted the Queen Anne’s County Emergency Operations Center to report possibly hitting an animal in the roadway, in the eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 near the crash scene, and continued to his destination. The driver, identified as Marwin C. Wallace, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, was questioned by troopers from the Easton Barrack as well as members of the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian may have been attempting to cross Rt. 50 when he was struck. The eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 were closed for approximately two hours after the crash.

No charges have been filed in the crash which remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov