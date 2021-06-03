Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

   

CASE#: 21A201892

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno                        

STATION:  St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021 @ 1628 jours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Adriana Whitfield                                                

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1, 2021, at approximately 1628 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received a citizen dispute call; the complainant advised they were riding a dirt bike when Adriana Whitfield drove a vehicle across a field and began yelling at the complainant.  The complainant drove away, and Whitfield followed and yelled at the complainant for riding a dirt bike next to Whitfields property.  Investigation revealed Whitfield has active conditions not to operate a motor vehicle and was disorderly.  Whitfield was cited for violation of conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  July 6, 2021 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Press Release St. Albans Disorderly Conduct--Violation of Condition of Release

