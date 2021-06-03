Press Release St. Albans Disorderly Conduct--Violation of Condition of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A201892

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021 @ 1628 jours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Adriana Whitfield

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1, 2021, at approximately 1628 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received a citizen dispute call; the complainant advised they were riding a dirt bike when Adriana Whitfield drove a vehicle across a field and began yelling at the complainant. The complainant drove away, and Whitfield followed and yelled at the complainant for riding a dirt bike next to Whitfields property. Investigation revealed Whitfield has active conditions not to operate a motor vehicle and was disorderly. Whitfield was cited for violation of conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2021 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

