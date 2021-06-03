Press Release St. Albans Disorderly Conduct--Violation of Condition of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A201892
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021 @ 1628 jours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Province Street Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Adriana Whitfield
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 1, 2021, at approximately 1628 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received a citizen dispute call; the complainant advised they were riding a dirt bike when Adriana Whitfield drove a vehicle across a field and began yelling at the complainant. The complainant drove away, and Whitfield followed and yelled at the complainant for riding a dirt bike next to Whitfields property. Investigation revealed Whitfield has active conditions not to operate a motor vehicle and was disorderly. Whitfield was cited for violation of conditions of release and disorderly conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2021 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.