AtClose (lending, title & settlement solutions provider) announces participation in the prestigious NS3 Summit.
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtClose announced today of its participation as a diamond sponsor in the prestigious National Settlement Services Summit (NS3). NS3 is the premiere annual destination for the real estate industry professionals to gather and connect directly with individuals for a constructive and enlightening exchange of ideas and solutions.
The NS3 holds paramount importance in the world of Real Estate transaction as it allows unrivaled networking and acts as a knowledge hub. This year’s event is particularly significant as it is the first in-person event for the real estate industry since the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit will host more than 30 sessions in just 3 days (Aug 31 -Sep 2, 2021) allowing plenty of room for constructive discussion and interaction with industry veterans.
The NS3 summit garners more than 700 real estate professionals including mortgage lenders, underwriters, technology solution providers and relevant personnel from the real estate industry. The summit allows industry experts to connect on the pretext of revitalizing the industry and looking for ways to establish meaningful connections.
AtClose firmly believes in events like the NS3 summit, as such events help us explore newer ways to approach challenges faced by the real estate industry. Since the pandemic, the real estate industry has faced several new challenges and countering them is one of the purposes of the NS3. AtClose with its unified cloud-based digital platform offers a unique perspective on how the real estate industry can be automated for a lot of the parties involved.
"NS3 and AtClose share a common vision: to revolutionize the mortgage industry. And with our cutting-edge title, appraisal, and settlement platform, we aim to usher in a new era of innovation to realize this vision. Automation is where the future lies, and we're excited to participate in the summit and show the biggest players in the industry what our platform is capable of”, Arshad Masood-CEO Visionet said.
Summits like the NS3 are essential for the real estate industry as it offers an opportunity for professionals to learn about the most recent legislative, regulatory and compliance developments, discover latest strategies and technologies to advance their workflow mechanisms.
About AtClose:
AtClose is a wholly owned subsidiary of Visionet Systems, Inc. Established in 1995, AtClose has since become one of the leading business solution providers in the real estate sphere. With its advanced and comprehensive cloud-based title and settlement software, AtClose aims to bring in a revolution and change the industry for a promising future.
Schedule an appointment with AtClose at NS3: https://info.visionet.com/atclose-at-ns3-2021
For more information on AtClose, please visit: https://www.atclose.com/
About National Settlement Services Summit (NS3)
The National Settlement Services Summit (NS3) is the premier annual destination for all professionals in the real estate transaction. It allows title agents, settlement agents, mortgage lenders, technology solutions providers, underwriters, and real estate agents to come together and map out the future.
For more information on NS3, please visit: https://ns3thesummit.com/
