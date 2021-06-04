Krishan Verma - The Untold Story of a Popular Musical Artist & Digital Marketer

Krishan Verma – A Young Musical Artist From Alwar, Rajasthan

ALWAR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krishan Kumar Verma, better known as Krishan Verma, is emerging as one of the Popular Musicals Artist Digital marketer & Entrepreneur who has conquered his challenges, turned them into opportunities and achieved his goals. He is a proud musical artist who started working at the age of 19 When people at his age were indulging in typical teenage things, he was making the most use of his potential and working hard day & night to become what he is today.

He started his musical and digital marketing career in 2021 with an album tittle “DjHubParty”from a renowned audio and digital Marketing company “Krishan Verma Services".

Krishan Verma currently owner of one digital Marketing company.

His Organizations:- "Krishan Verma Services"

Krishan Verma does his digital Marketing work mainly through Krishan Verma Services Agency.

Sacrificing his teens for a bright future has worked in his favor and today he is the person behind promoting well-known brands and entrepreneurs on social media with his marketing skills.

Krishan Verma Became Every Brand’s First Choice For Social Media Marketing.

The young influencer is now managing a lot of international brands and clients. When asked about how success happened to him, Krishan said, “One must sacrifice his/her leisure time and work hard to be able to reap the benefits later. Give 5 years of your time now and hustled as much as you can because I believe this is the time that will help you immensely to establish yourself.

With having a lot of recognized international clients and brands, he has established a vast network to promote the brands he has been associated with. Hard work, determination, and sacrifice in life have made his dreams a reality and Krishan Verma believes that he is a student by the day and businessman by the night. Achieving so much at this young age has made the young guy one of the successful Social media marketers today.

Krishan Verma has already been verified as the official artist from the international music platforms YouTube, Jiosaavn and Spotify.

He received the official artist channel verification on YouTube in January 2021 and recently he also received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify. His official artist channel named “ Krishan Verma ” has also verified in January 2021.Also from Google and Microsoft Bing he has been given a Verified Badge!

“I’ve worked with a lot of production houses but now it’s time to work on my own YouTube channel,” he said.

“YouTube has given me official artist verification; how many do I get? From now on, I will publish all of my songs from my own verified YouTube channel “ Krishan Verma ” and also put my songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal . And in the future, I will think everyone will publish their songs in this way, I started from now on.

His Song List:

1.Horror Haveli

2.DjHubParty

3.Classic Love Beat

4.Be happy

5.Horror Night

6.Teddy Bear Love

7.Mood 2.0

8.Party Over

9.Classic Dance Party

10.Basic Classic Beat

11.Believe 2.0

12.Classic Hub Beat

13.Classic Fusion Trap

14.Hub Techno Beat

And now the country’s epidemic situation, it is not possible to work outside the home. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So I think at this time YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps are the best media to publish songs at home.”

“Lastly, many thanks to YouTube, Spotify and Jiosavan for verifying me as an artist to take my music live one step further. Everyone will pray for me so that I can stay healthy and give you more good songs. There was a lot of love and blessing.”

Krishan Verma New Song