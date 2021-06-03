More trout headed to southeast Idaho fisheries in June to kick-off summer fishing

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 27,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June.

And here’s something to really "hook" your attention—3,000 trout are headed to Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this month! That is three times what this fishery usually receives in a month, and should boost the fishing fun.

Warm water temperatures during late summer make it difficult to support a smaller trout fishery like Bannock Reservoir, so fish slated for July and August stockings were reallocated to June to improve utilization of catchable trout and benefit anglers.

No matter where you live in southeast Idaho, stocking efforts in June should result in some great fishing opportunity close to home, and folks are encouraged to get out and take advantage of the opportunity.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about a few of these fun fisheries!

Bannock Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing at a six-acre pond with many recreational amenities nearby. There are sand volleyball courts, a playground, soccer fields, basketball courts, a swimming area with beach, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access at the pond.

Bear River – 3,500 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river. Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Redpoint Campground. Ten developed sites are available on a first come, first served basis.

Cub River – 1,000 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.

Johnson Reservoir – 1,750 rainbow trout. This 50 acre irrigation reservoir is surrounded by large cottonwood trees and offers a boat ramp, dock and restrooms. There is also a variety of warm water game fish so bring your entire tackle box!

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 tiger trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at a 6,500-foot elevation. It has very basic facilities, but offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.