What to expect from e-commerce in the next six months

It’s no secret that e-commerce has changed the way we shop forever. In 2020, we saw a meteoric increase in e-commerce sales due to COVID constraints that forced the avid consumer to buy via the already thriving e-commerce industry rather than in-store.

Now in 2021, the e-commerce industry is more competitive than ever.

As a result, brands now want to continue the momentum they saw in 2020 by monitoring the latest trends in the industry or seeking advice Ecommerce Advertising Agency to gain traction, drive more traffic and ultimately increase sales. With that said, here are some of the latest emerging trends to keep an eye on.

Alexa & Google: the personal buyer

By now, most are familiar with smart home assistants, the appliances that can do anything, from turning off the living room lights to playing the radio in the kitchen. As a result, more and more people are slowly relying on their home assistants to handle most aspects of their daily lives, including shopping.

A recent study showed that 20% of homes with a smart speaker use their speaker for activities related to shopping, from arranging their favorites, where they can find the cheapest deals, delivery times and general reminders to buy.

As an online store, you want to ensure that you optimize keywords and content for voice search activities to stay ahead of the competition. This includes keywords with a long tail and taking into account the phrases that users may use talk when looking for products or services.

The power of personalization

If you want to promote customer relationships with your brand, it’s proven that you’re creating a personalized customer experience to retain customers and help build a strong relationship.

More than 50% of buyers say that a personal online experience is essential (Basaarvoice, 2018), you can not ignore the role that personalization plays in promoting the customer’s experience.

Ensuring that your recommendations are appropriate, relevant discount codes, personalized email and customer contact via video content are all tactics you can implement to promote the connection between your brand and your target customers.

Think Green

Today’s consumers love buying a brand that cares about sustainability just as much.

Whether it’s vegan and cruel skin care, free-range meat products or even environmentally friendly packaging, millennials keep brands at a higher standard if they take responsibility for your carbon footprint – and rightly so.

Therefore, in order to engage with the growing eco-conscious customer, you need to make sure that your brand considers its impact on the environment. Promote your green business practices through your website and social media to show that you meet their expectations of what an e-commerce site should do in 2021 to protect the environment.

The COVID lockout affected very small independent businesses, with many having irreparable blows and having to close completely. As a result, the modern consumer feels an urge to buy from independent brands and show their support on their social platforms.

Customers’ assumption of doing small or independent shopping is that it actively supports entrepreneurship and that they will buy a unique product. As a result, they expect to receive first-class customer service if they buy directly from the business owners.

This trend is not dying soon, and 37% of consumers shopping at independent businesses say they are doing so now more than they were before COVID-19.

The AR experience

As computer technology advances, so does the online shopping experience. One of the biggest concerns that customers experience with online shopping is not knowing the product first hand about its size and how it looks personal. With Augmented Reality technology, a brand can take a look at what the product looks like and create a much richer shopping experience for the online customer.

Some brands have already started implementing AR, which enables customers to have a personalized shopping experience at home. So if you want to differentiate yourself from your competitors, then try to implement AR where possible to really help your customer.

We can not ignore the role that social media plays in e-commerce. With platforms like ShopifyIt’s now easier than ever for brands to connect existing social media platforms so customers can buy directly from them Facebook or Instagram.

Websites like Instagram and Facebook allow brands to discover, reach and inspire their target audience while customers check their social media and browse through their feeds.

With the launch of Facebook stores and the recent addition of Instagram’s checkout feature, it’s important to evaluate your social media plan so that you fully optimize and use all the features and potential possibilities through which your customer can purchase your product or service.

Whether you’re on the lookout for the next big e-commerce trend or you want to find out how you can maximize your online presence in an ever-changing landscape, we hope these insights were helpful! But if you are interested in taking it further, you can not contact.

