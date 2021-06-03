For Immediate Release:

June 1, 2021

Brown Township Accrues $1,192 in Late Fees; Issued a Finding for Recovery by Ohio Auditor

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 financial audit of Brown Township in Vinton County. The audit included a finding for recovery for the amount of $1,130 for interest and penalties paid to the IRS. Additionally, there was a finding for recovery for the amount of $62 for late fees and interest paid to Vinton County National Bank Credit Card.

Brown Township was fined by the IRS for the amount of $910 for failure to file penalties, $109 for failure to pay penalties, and $111 for interest. Brown Township also accrued unauthorized credit card fees and interest, paying a total of $30 in late fees and $32 in interest to Vinton County National Bank Credit Card. The total amount of combined penalties, fees, and interest charges accrued by Brown Township was $1,192.

Late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purpose for the use of tax dollars, resulting in a finding for Recovery being issued against Brown Township Fiscal Officer Karen Martin for a total of $1,192, in favor of the Brown Township General Fund. The amount owed was paid by Karen Martin using a personal check on November 2, 2020 and November 3, 2020.

A full copy of this report is available online.

