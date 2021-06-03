Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
June 1, 2021                                                               

                                                                                               

Brown Township Accrues $1,192 in Late Fees; Issued a Finding for Recovery by Ohio Auditor

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 financial audit of Brown Township in Vinton County. The audit included a finding for recovery for the amount of $1,130 for interest and penalties paid to the IRS. Additionally, there was a finding for recovery for the amount of $62 for late fees and interest paid to Vinton County National Bank Credit Card.

 

Brown Township was fined by the IRS for the amount of $910 for failure to file penalties, $109 for failure to pay penalties, and $111 for interest. Brown Township also accrued unauthorized credit card fees and interest, paying a total of $30 in late fees and $32 in interest to Vinton County National Bank Credit Card. The total amount of combined penalties, fees, and interest charges accrued by Brown Township was $1,192.

 

Late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purpose for the use of tax dollars, resulting in a finding for Recovery being issued against Brown Township Fiscal Officer Karen Martin for a total of $1,192, in favor of the Brown Township General Fund. The amount owed was paid by Karen Martin using a personal check on November 2, 2020 and November 3, 2020.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

