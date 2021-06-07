New Streaming Sports Talk Radio Network Takes Internet by Storm
Steaming network's array of sports talk programs feature a distinguished group of knowledgeable sports broadcasters and former professional athletesUNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365Sportscast.com, a new, exciting streaming sports talk network, has been taking the Internet by storm since its January 3 launch, bringing under a single Internet umbrella an exciting array of sports talk radio shows that span the spectrum of major sports and satisfies the sports talk craving of fans looking for general sports and team-themed broadcasts.
Hosting 365Sportscast.com’s programs are a distinguished array of knowledgeable sports broadcasters and former professional athletes who have joined to create a powerful sports talk broadcasting platform providing information and entertainment for both the rabid and casual sports fan. Listeners can access the network from a variety of entry points: from their computers, from a dedicated smartphone app, or by asking the virtual assistant Alexa.
365Sportscast.com was created by Mark Rosenman and A.J. Carter, whose long-running terrestrial radio program SportsTalk New York is the network’s flagship program, airing weekly at 6 p.m. EST Sunday. Together, they saw the promise of uniting unaffiliated sports podcasts by fan-broadcasters, journalists, and former athletes, creating a synergy to build the exposure and audience of the individual shows.
“As a medium, radio is not dead, but terrestrial radio is not at the cutting edge anymore,” Rosenman said. “On the other hand, podcasts, once considered the successor to sports talk radio because of its ability to feature focused, single-themed content, has become one vast sea of content, with little to distinguish the good from the bad and the with no unified banding. 365Sportscast fuses the best of both formats.”
“We need to seek our audience and reach them on their terms,” Carter said. “We hope all of our dedicated listeners will have no trouble finding us and that new listener will sample the range of programming that we believe is second to none.”
Listeners can access the station in the same way they would terrestrial or satellite radio, or they can locate archived programs of individual shows from the network’s website, www.365Sportscast.com. They can also download the free smartphone app for both Android and iPhones, or by downloading the app 365Sports for Alexa. The network’s website lists the programming schedule and includes pages on the individual shows, as well as links to those shows’ advertisers.
The network’s growing schedule currently includes:
• SportsTalk New York, hosted by Rosenman and Carter. The general-interest sports show features lengthy interviews with sports celebrities and authors – with some pop culture icons mixed in – and reports from a roster of beat reporters from all the major sports.
• BT Talks Baseball, hosted by Brett Topel., touches on all things baseball, with a slant on New York’s teams. Each week, the show features a guest or guests to support that week’s topic and to talk about the state of the game.
• The Interlocking NYs, hosted by Rick Antinori and Jimmy Palumbo, highlights the animosities and similarities that cross paths when fans on different sides in multi-team cities get together and talk about their sport.
• Starcastic Remarks, hosted by Ryan and Chris Chambers, focuses on anything and everything to do with the Dallas Stars, the NHL, and sometimes whatever they want.
• The Sport of Entertainment, hosted by Colin Cosell (grandson of legendary broadcaster Howard Cosell and currently the Mets’ public address announcer) and Paul Olsen, spotlights the inner workings of everything that entertains us at and around sporting events through painstaking research and amazing interviews.
• The Laidlaw-Allen Report. Former NHL defenseman Tom Laidlaw and former USA Today hockey writer Kevin Allen recap the latest NHL news including trades, rumors, draft prospects, as well as in-depth interviews with special guests.
• I.A.P. (In a Pickle), hosted by Dave Houghton and Greg McMorrow, examines the less glamorous side of baseball with a wide variety of special guests, ranging from ballplayers to baseball fans.
• The Walkoff brings a cross-border component to the 365Sportscast network with a program that focuses on the Toronto Blue Jays. Each week, Canadian standup comedians Adam Mac and Scott Belford dissect everything involving Canada’s major league baseball team.
• Karpin’s Korner, hosted by Howie Karpin, provides an insightful, unique and entertaining analysis of sports, with a particular emphasis on baseball, from someone who has seen it all for more than 40 years as an accredited official scorer in New York for Major League Baseball, an on-air update anchor for Sirius XM Sports and author of 10 books.
• A’s Stomping Ground, hosted by Brandon Greco, makes Oakland A’s fans all over feel like they have someone they can relate with about the team they love!
• House of Jerks, hosted by Brian Sine and Cameron Jereb, is primarily a show about the Carolina Hurricanes but also offers insights and explanations for both the diehard and novice hockey fan as they discuss all things hockey, from the NHL to local hockey clubs.
• In the Box Laidlaw and his fellow former New York Rangers teammates Ron Greschner and Dave Maloney share stories culled from their combined 2,343 NHL games.
• Outside the Studio, hosted by Matthew Blittner and Daniel Greene, takes listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of their favorite professional sports teams; both in NY/NJ and beyond.
• Under the Halo, hosted by Nick Avise and Jude Ahmad, two of the biggest Angels fans around, features special guests, breakdown games, news, trades, rumors, and everything else under the halo.
• Squid and the Ultimate Leafs Fan, hosted by Mike Wilson and Rick Vaive. Each week, Vaive and Wilson offer their unique perspectives and opinions on the current game and state of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The show will feature interviews of former and current players as well as great stories from Vaive’s great NHL career.
Anyone interested in adding a show to the network should email Rosenman and Carter at 365Sportscastllc@gmail.com for more information. Please include links to a demo tape.
AJ Carter
365 Sportscast LLC
+1 631-219-8624
365Sportscastllc@gmail.com