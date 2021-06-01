Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,587 in the last 365 days.

2021-06-01 16:16:47.413 'Zeros' Make $2 Million Scratchers Winner Happy

2021-06-01 16:16:47.413

Story Photo

As Vanessa Long claimed a $2 million top prize at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis office, she described the moment she won on her favorite Scratchers ticket. While the game was familiar, the reveal was not.

“That’s my favorite game I play,” the St. Louis resident shared about her “Gold Rush” Scratchers ticket. “I just happened to play it one day, and I got lucky.”

Long relayed how she normally scratches the whole ticket off to fully play the game, but on this particular day, she decided to scratch off just the barcode and then scan it to see if she had a winner. The results of that scan took a moment to comprehend.

“I started looking around, and I thought I had mistaken it, and it was $2,000,” she laughed. “But I saw a column of zeros, and I was happy!”

Those zeros turned out to be worth $2 million on the ticket Long purchased at United Mart BP, 7430 Natural Bridge Road, in St. Louis.

In the last full fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million dollars in prizes. During that same time period, local businesses earned more than $17 million in Lottery commissions, and more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county – spanning local elementary and secondary schools, as well as community colleges and universities.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

 

You just read:

2021-06-01 16:16:47.413 'Zeros' Make $2 Million Scratchers Winner Happy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.