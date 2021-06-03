Smoke Evacuation System Market to Garner $196.4 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, various elective procedures such as aesthetic treatments were delayed due to stringent regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Smoke Evacuation System Market was accounted for $128.6 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $196.4 million by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technical concerns hamper the market growth. On the other hand, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic led to lockdown and strict implementation of social distancing norms. This created a supply-demand gap.

Moreover, various elective procedures such as aesthetic treatments were delayed due to stringent regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals.

However, some studies observed that the Covid-19 virus can remain in the aerosol for up to three hours, which fueled the need for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.

The global smoke evacuation system market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, application, and region. Based on product, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global smoke evacuation system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. However, North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global smoke evacuation system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Conmed Corporation, Medtronic, Plc, Stryker Corporation, Ethicon, Pall Corporation, Ecolab, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Coopersurgical, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Olympus Corporation.

