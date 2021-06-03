Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDOT Awards Contract To Resurface U.S. 50 in Eastern Carson City This Summer

The Nevada Department of Transportation recently approved a contract for a project which will this summer resurface approximately two miles of U.S. 50 between Asphalt Drive and Nichols Lane in eastern Carson City.

Contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. was selected for the approximately $300,000 project, scheduled for this July, to resurface the aging highway surface.

Drivers should anticipate lane and brief intersection closures when the road is resurfaced in July. Speed limits will intermittently be reduced as low as 35 mph through the work zone. While one lane in each direction will always remain available, drivers will be advised to use alternate nearby routes during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change.

Using the chip seal method, a 3/8-inch layer of new asphalt and roadway gravel will be placed and sealed with a top layer of oil. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, the chip seal will restore roadway surface friction and aesthetics on the highway which was last fully repaved in 2004. It would cost as much as $3 million to fully repave the roadway including additional accessibility improvements.

