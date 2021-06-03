Commercial Printing, Mailing and Fulfillment company invests in a Flowmaster RS
Finishing and Mailing Center expanded their envelope inserting capabilities by recently purchasing a new Flowmaster RS with a perfect match system.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finishing & Mailing Center, a commercial printer, mailing and fulfillment company, expanded their envelope inserting capabilities by recently purchasing a new Flowmaster RS with a perfect match system.
This purchase of the new Flowmaster RS takes them to a whole new level of envelope inserting, allowing them to produce higher volume and more complicated jobs in a more efficient manner. Finishing & Mailing Center will be able to maximize their mailing operation and ensure mail piece integrity with this new equipment purchase.
“In order to grow and better serve customers the one thing we lacked was a more accurate and efficient inserting solution. Our old swing arm inserters were never going to get us where we wanted to be as a full service print and mail shop. We chose our MCS Flowmaster RS with Perfect Match Camera System and an Inline Read and Print Inkjetting as it seemed the perfect way for us to increase speeds and accuracy" says Bill Squiric, Founder of Finishing & Mailing Center. “With our Flowmaster solution we now have all the pieces in place and can confidently pursue jobs we might have not pursued in the past." This purchase along with the significant investment in a new cloud Management Information System, Midnight, puts this commercial printer and mailer in a position for continued growth.
About Finishing & Mailing Center:
Finishing & Mailing Center is an industry leading commercial Printing, Mailing and Fulfillment company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. They specialize in offset commercial printing, variable data printing, saddle-stitching, mailing, kitting and fulfillment services for businesses and non-profits nationwide. They are a 50% Hispanic and Woman Owned Small Business, and are certified by the SBA as a Small Business located in a Historically Disadvantaged Area that employs over 80% of its personnel as minorities from the local area.
