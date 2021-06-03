GQG Partners Hits 5-Year Anniversary and Announces 8 New Partners
The firm celebrates its fifth anniversary in June 2021 with the addition of eight new partnersFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GQG Partners, a boutique investment management firm headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, celebrates its fifth anniversary this month and announces eight new partners. Founded by Rajiv Jain and Tim Carver in 2016, GQG Partners strives to be among the most investment focused and client aligned firms in the investment management industry.
Central to that goal, GQG announces that it has added eight new partners to the firm, bringing the total to 17 partners. The new partners are: James Anders, CFA; Mark Barker; Carolyn R. Cui; Phil LoGrasso, PhD; Greg Schneider; Xavier Sément; Rick Sherley; and David Tuthill.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with such a talented, committed, and passionate group of people,” said Tim Carver. “We have always said that partnership at GQG is about being in service to something greater than ourselves, committed to bringing lasting value to our clients and the world. This team embodies that ethos fully.”
With an unrelenting focus on compounding clients’ wealth, over the past five years GQG Partners has:
— Added value across every investment strategy for its clients;
— Built a partnership with 17 equity partners;
— Opened offices in London, New York, Seattle and Sydney;
— Grown to over 100 employees;
— Developed meaningful client relationships in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, the Gulf Region, Japan, and Southern Africa;
— Built a robust trading, technology and operational infrastructure; and
— Continued to expand the reach of The GQG Partners Community Empowerment Foundation, which was established to help the most vulnerable parts of our society by providing funding to over 50 organizations.
“I have always said that managing clients’ investments is an honor and a privilege,” stated Rajiv Jain, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer. “We are humbled by the overwhelming support of GQG Partners over the past five years.
“I am most proud of the fact that we have added value in every strategy we manage since founding GQG Partners. At the same time, we are keenly aware that our focus must remain on tomorrow’s performance and maintaining the high standards that we set out in the early stages of this business. My first goal remains to deliver investment excellence because the performance we deliver to our clients will ultimately define our firm.”
GQG Partners has continued to expand its team with professional talent across all functions of the business with a goal of delivering a top-flight client service experience. The alignment of this team continues to deepen as the firm now has 17 partners.
Tim Carver, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, remarks, “I believe our early success at GQG Partners is entirely based on the quality people that we’ve been able to attract. We have assembled a group of independent thinkers who are diverse in their backgrounds, experiences and perspectives but united by the common desire to exceed our client expectations across every aspect of the business. I am excited to see where this team will take us over the next five years and beyond.”
ABOUT GQG PARTNERS
GQG Partners is an independent, majority employee-owned investment boutique. The firm manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, we strive for excellence at all levels of our organization through a commitment to independent thinking, continual growth, cultural integrity and a deep knowledge of the markets. Supported by many leading investment consultants and financial institutions, GQG Partners manages more than US$75 billion in client assets as of April 30, 2021. For more information, please visit gqgpartners.com.
