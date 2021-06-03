IBA Group Shortlisted for North America – CEE Investment Awards
IBA Group is shortlisted in the category Top CEE-Based Digital Services Provider to N. American Companies of the North America – CEE Investment Summit & AwardsPRAGUE, CZECHIA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Business Services Association and CEE Business Media announced the short list of the North America – CEE Investment Summit & Awards. IBA Group is shortlisted in the category Top CEE-Based Digital Services Provider to N. American Companies. The aim of the Summit and Awards is to encourage cooperation and mutual investments between Central and Eastern European and North American organizations.
According to the organizers, the event is focused exclusively on US and Canadian companies, connecting to CEE-based companies for investment, partnerships or services, including digital/IT/Software Development.
IBA Group submitted an application in the Top CEE-Based Digital Services Provider to N. American Companies category to showcase the company’s achievements in the US and Canada, and to attract potential clients from this important region that generates a significant portion of the company’s revenue.
IBA Group listed ICDC, its open source hybrid cloud platform, and tapXphone, a solution that turns a mobile phone into a POS terminal among the company’s operational achievements in the digital space, as well as IBM, Visa, and Workfusion among the company’s clients.
The CEE Business Media press release says: “The right strategic insights - and the right connections - make your business tick. The very heart of this event is connecting great CEE-based companies with major and mid-sized North American direct investors. In 2021, our hybrid format focuses on deepening direct connections between top North American companies investing in CEE and CEE-based top business leaders.”
The short-listed firms will further move on to the final vote to be cast by a jury of more than 25 global investors one night before the North America - CEE Investment Summit & Awards. The investment summit is expected to attract more than 200 attendees, including senior management of more than 50 major US and Canadian corporations with direct investments in Central and Eastern Europe. The additional partners are 30 US business editions, and authorities of US states and cities.
About IBA Group
The IBA Group's 3,000 IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 40+ countries. Founded in 1993, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on RPA / ML / AI technologies, mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, and IoT. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
