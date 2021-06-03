Critical Care Nutritional Products Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Revenue, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Critical Care Nutritional Products Market Research Report Are Danone, LLC, Nestlé Health Science, Baxter and B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Mead Johnson & Company, Fresenius Kabi AG and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Critical Care Nutritional Products Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global critical care nutritional products industry is likely to gain impetus from the growing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, such as cancer. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Critical Care Nutritional Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Route of Administration (Enteral, Parenteral), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” patients who have been living with cancer, have to stay for several days at the critical care. Hence, it is necessary to provide adequate nutrition and provision to improve their health conditions.

This helps in the betterment of their metabolic response to surgeries. Critical care nutritional products are required before and after surgeries to provide good nutrients for fast recovery. All these factors are anticipated to drive the critical care nutritional products market sales.





The Critical Care Nutritional Products Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Critical Care Nutritional Products Industry concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the major companies that are present in the global critical care nutritional products market. These are Danone, LLC, Nestlé Health Science, Baxter and B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Mead Johnson & Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, and other key market players.





Extensive Development in Healthcare Infrastructure Expected to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global critical care nutritional products market is divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Europe and North America, at present, are the two largest markets for critical care nutritional products. They are anticipated to remain in the leading positions during the forecast period. This is likely to occur because of the persistent developments in healthcare infrastructure in these regions with special emphasis on critical care. Additionally, the ongoing technological advancements in critical care nutritional feeding techniques is also expected to boost the critical care nutritional products market growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to witness huge demand for critical care nutritional products, especially, in Japan. This will occur because Japan possesses an extremely developed and advanced healthcare infrastructure with several guidelines and facilities for critical care patients. In developing markets of China and India, the demand for advanced critical care nutritional products is likely to increase during the forecast period. This is because of a rise in the awareness of such products as well as increasing disposable incomes of the populace.

Baxter and Abbott Launch Wide Variety of Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Baxter, a health care company, headquartered in the U.S., collaborated with the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), a driver of science and clinical nutrition, in October 2018. The collaboration paved way for the launch of SmartPN, an educational series of videos on the appropriate use of parenteral nutrition. SmartPN administers the nourishment of those who cannot absorb or eat food to maintain the required nutrition. This nutrition includes vitamins, protein, fat, electrolytes, carbohydrate, minerals, and other elements. It also aids in reducing malnutrition and providing better health outcomes.





Baxter announced the launch of its new product called OLIMEL 7.6% in September 2018. It is a ready-to-use high protein nutrition formulation that contains olive oil. It combines the lowest glucose formulation with the highest protein formulation available in a triple chamber bag. The formulation helps the critically ill patients who have undergone major surgeries in receiving adequate nutrients.

Previously, in April 2017, Abbott, a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in the U.S., unveiled two latest science-based nutrition drinks named Ensure Surgery Immunonutrition Shake and Ensure Pre-Surgery Clear Nutrition Drink. They are provided to the patients who had undergone surgery and are in an urgent requirement for nutrition to recover fast and get back to their daily activities.





Segmentation of the Global Critical Care Nutritional Products Market

By Route of Administration

• Enteral

• Parenteral

By End Users

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





