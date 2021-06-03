Veriff Releases New Anti Money Laundering Compliance Product
With our AML compliance product, Veriff offers its customers a one-stop-shop to comply with financial sector regulations.”NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider released its new Anti Money Laundering (AML) compliance product, providing its customers with a full suite of tools to help them comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Identity verification, Politically Exposed Person (PEP) checks, adverse media screening, ongoing monitoring of persons and sanctions services help financial institutions to combat money laundering.
— Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder
With this product offering, Veriff’s solution will cover the essential Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML checks required by companies to comply with critical identity-focused financial regulations and tackle financial crimes.
In 2020, 57 percent of businesses experienced a rise in online fraud year over year due to their inability to authenticate customers. With the Veriff AML product, after verifying the true identity of the individual, Veriff will screen for potential matches in consolidated PEP and Sanctions lists and offer automated ongoing monitoring.
“With our AML compliance product, Veriff offers its customers a one-stop-shop to comply with financial sector regulations, relieving them of the previous challenge to build multiple layers into their own systems,” said Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder and CPO. “As financial fraud continues to threaten corporations and individuals on a global scale, Veriff is committed to protecting our customers with the technologies and capabilities they need to keep their identities safe from fraud.”
“One of the unforeseen challenges that many transacting businesses face is making sure they’re not onboarding a prospective customer who later turns out to be a business liability,” said Charlie Delinpole, Founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. “Through our collaboration, we are delighted to work with Veriff as they develop a world-class identity verification solution designed to reduce risk so their customers can transact with trust and grow with confidence.”
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate and automated online IDV. Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto and mobility sectors.
