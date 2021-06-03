'VirtuHouse' The New Real Estate Platform Emerges as A 'Robinhood of Realtors'
‘VirtuHouse’ Is Aiding Realtors to pave their path in Real Estate Industry with their in-depth Tech-Oriented techniques.ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtuHouse, a leading Real Estate Developer, aims to facilitate real estate agents while ensuring the smooth functioning of the real estate industry by generating unlimited leads by keeping up with the latest technology trends in real estate world.
With dozens of active realtors , VirtuHouse serves as a "RobinHood" of the realtors.
VirtuHouse works along with the small agents to help them gain their goals with instant leads and make sure big companies are not coming before the agents. The company empowers the realtors by enabling them to upload the listing and receive the leads.
By splintering the traditional approach used by realtors to find potential costumers, VirtuHouse acutely minimizes the low inventory risk that independent realtors might face as the biggest barrier in marketing a property for sale in a network of ready hot buyers. The company’s unique user-centric and AI Technology competes with other more prominent brands by shifting the realtor’s burden on their comprehensive website, becoming a trustworthy source for local property and real estate information.
The founder and CEO of VirtuHouse, Ben Hasidim, who is himself a professional entrepreneur, says: " We basically do not sell leads to big companies, but we give the leads to the realtors who upload the property. We are not asking for any fee or anything besides the membership fee. We do not import for the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) because we want the small agents to benefit themselves with prompt leads; that is the mere purpose of this platform. ”
Nurturing a database for leads and referrals is yet another snag to the realtor’s success. VirtuHouse further facilitates the agents to not just focus on closing the deal soon and but also suggests following up with clients after the transaction, which has led the company to gain more business referral affairs by acknowledging that referrals can account for almost 50% of the annual revenue. The company also believes in the commission split, which is demonstrated as the most common compensation arrangement between the real estate team.
Assuredly, VirtuHouse is curtailing the different set of challenges faced by real estate agents, especially when the Real Estate’s future is becoming fairly promising. Individuals who are looking to accede in their career as a realtor by working with a suitable agency , can leverage the Basic, Promotional, and Premium packages of VirtuHouse provided to real estate agents.
About the Company:
Based in Orlando, FL, VirtuHouse is an innovative real estate platform.
Made to organize and ease the life of home seekers, realtors and landlords.
VirtuHouse
virtuhouse inc
+1 347-525-5433
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn