Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Forecast Report

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Research Report Are Kimberly-Clark Corporation , Medline Industries, Inc. , Paul Hartmann AG , Molnlycke Health Care , Ahlstrom Corporation , Asahi Kasei Corporation , Medtronic, Inc. , Svenska Cellulosa , Freudenberg & Co. KG , Aktiebolaget SCA , Domtar Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis is predicted to fuel demand for medical nonwoven disposables, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “ Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market ”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Surgical Products, Wound Dressings, Incontinence Products), By Material (Natural, Synthetic), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Consumer & Home Healthcare, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026 Increasing demand for clean, sanitary and disposable products is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

The growing cases of AIDS and hepatitis is predicted to contribute positively to the medical non-woven disposables market size. The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to bolster growth of the market. The growing adoption of advanced home healthcare products and growing R&D investment by key players is predicted to boost the medical non-woven disposables market trends — the stringent regulations implemented by hospitals to maintain sanitation and cleanliness will also stimulate growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for nonwoven products such as facial masks, gowns, drapes, gloves, and wipes is expected to enable growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing number of transmitting diseases such as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs) are likely to fuel demand for medical nonwoven disposables in the foreseeable future.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-non-woven-disposables-market-100720





The report on the medical non-woven disposables market size focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the noteworthy developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

This report focuses on Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-non-woven-disposables-market-100720





Leading Players operating in the Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Molnlycke Health Care

Ahlstrom Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Aktiebolaget SCA

Domtar Corporation

and others.

Launch of Bluetooth Sensor by MONIT Corp to Enable Speedy Growth

The unveiling of a cookie-sized sensor by MONIT Corp to record adolescence’ bowel movements is expected to spur new business opportunities for the market. For instance, In May 2019, MONIT Corp created a cookie-sized sensor with Bluetooth technology that attaches outside a baby’s diaper. This sensor help parents keep track of the baby’s bowel movements and help prevent diaper rash and urinary tract infections. MONIT Corp is set to partner with Kimberly Clark to bring Monit’s tech to Huggies.

Furthermore, the acquisition of DSG International by Unicharm Corporation is expected to uplift the medical non-woven disposables share in the forthcoming years. For instance, In April 2019, Unicharm Corporation, Asia’s largest hygiene products manufacturing company, announced its acquisition with DSG International, a manufacturer of diapers and other absorbent products. In addition, the launch of the world’s first latex antimicrobial examination glove and disposable antimicrobial products is expected to boost the medical non-woven disposables revenue. For instance, In May 2018, Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc launched the world’s first latex antimicrobial examination glove and disposable antimicrobial products with d2p technology. This helps in prevention against bacterial infection.

Growing Geriatric Population to Augment Growth in North America

Geographically, the global medical non-wove disposables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries is predicted to aid the growth of the market. The rising awareness about improved hygienic habits among the people and strict safety regulations adopted by the hospitals will further create growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The technologically advanced biodegradable adult diapers and gender-specific diapers designed to deliver patient comfort is a vital factor predicted to stimulate the growth of the market. The growing initiative taken by the government and private organizations for spreading awareness about personal hygiene and infectious diseases is predicted to aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-non-woven-disposables-market-100720





Segmentation of the Global Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market:

By Product

Surgical Products

Wound Dressings

Incontinence Products

By Material

Natural

o Cotton

o Linen

Synthetic

o Polypropylene

o Polyester

o Polyethylene

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Consumer & Home Healthcare

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-non-woven-disposables-market-100720





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Kits), By Technology (PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ELISA, Point-of-care (POC), and Others), By Sample Type, By End User, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique ,By Application, By End User and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard PCR, Real-time PCR, and Digital PCR), By Product ,By Indication ,By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.