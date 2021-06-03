Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Some of the major companies that are present in the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market are AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Biogenomics Limited., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Juno Therapeutics.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing prevalence of rare cancer is driving the global “ hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market ”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment (Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising demand for the prevention of second cancer is fostering the growth of the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.





FDA’s Approved Lumoxiti to Support Growth

MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca for biologics research and development received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Lumoxiti. Lumoxiti will be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL) in adult patients. The launch of Lumoxiti is expected to support the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics drugs owing to the overall response of the treatment.

Further, the acquisitions between Innate Pharma and AstraZeneca are also contributing to the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics revenue. For instance, Innate Pharma entered into a multi-term agreement with AstraZeneca which resulted in the acquisition of commercialization rights of Lumoxiti in the U.S. and Europe. The commercialization of Luxomiti on a global scale will further boost the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.





Increasing Cases of Rare Cancer Around the World to Promote Growth

The increasing cases of rare cancer and growing geriatric population are expected to contribute to hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market growth. Rising awareness regarding hairy cell leukemia therapeutics prognosis and efficient diagnosis is also supporting the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.

The rising cases of cancer amongst rural population exposed to toxins through fertilizers and the increasing demand for the prevention of second cancers are factors driving the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market. In a report American Cancer Society estimates patients diagnosed with Hairy Cell Leukemia are given therapeutics through chemotherapy, they give a good response that often lasts more than five years.

According to Cancer Research UK, an estimation of 90 out of 100 patients (90%), survive their leukemia for more than five years after successful treatment and move towards remission. Often when leukemia returns, the same course of treatment is administered, and if not successful, alternatives such as biological therapies are administered. This trend, combined with the other factors are expected to contribute positively to the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics revenue.





Increasing R&D Investments will Facilitate Growth in the U.S.

Geographically the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global market and is predicted to dominate in the forthcoming year due to the increasing R&D investments and the presence of advanced diagnostics.

Advancements in the treatment of hairy cell leukemia and product launches by key players is propelling growth in the region. In 2018, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for Lumoxiti, intravenous injection for hairy cell leukemia, which is expected to speed up the growth of the global hairy cell leukemia market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow as an emerging market owing to increasing cases of cancer and developing healthcare infrastructure. The increasing awareness about early diagnosis and the adoption of advanced medical therapeutics is also fostering growth in the region.





Some of the major companies that are present in the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market are

AstraZeneca

AbbVie Inc.

Biogenomics Limited.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Juno Therapeutics.





Segmentation of the Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market

By Treatment Chemotherapy Biological Therapy Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

By Geography North America (USA and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)







