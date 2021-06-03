Margaret Wambui: Kenyan Olympic medallist requires third class in athletics

Kenya’s Margaret Wambui won bronze over 800m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

World Athletics should introduce a third category of events in order to allow competitors with high testosterone levels to compete in their preferred disciplines, Kenyan 800m runner Margaret Wambui has said.

Like other athletes classified as having differences of sexual development – or DSD – Wambui cannot contest any distance between 400m and one mile in the female category unless she artificially reduces her testosterone levels.

The Kenyan was an 800m bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games.

“It would be good if a third category for athletes with high testosterone was introduced – because it is wrong to stop people from using their talents,” Wambui told BBC Sport Africa.

The sport’s governing body, World Athletics, says it has no plans to introduce such a category and will stick to its current classifications of men’s and women’s events.

The idea of a third category in athletics has been floated before