Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,585 in the last 365 days.

Margaret Wambui: Kenyan Olympic medallist requires third class in athletics

Kenya’s Margaret Wambui won bronze over 800m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

World Athletics should introduce a third category of events in order to allow competitors with high testosterone levels to compete in their preferred disciplines, Kenyan 800m runner Margaret Wambui has said.

Like other athletes classified as having differences of sexual development – or DSD – Wambui cannot contest any distance between 400m and one mile in the female category unless she artificially reduces her testosterone levels.

The Kenyan was an 800m bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games.

“It would be good if a third category for athletes with high testosterone was introduced – because it is wrong to stop people from using their talents,” Wambui told BBC Sport Africa.

The sport’s governing body, World Athletics, says it has no plans to introduce such a category and will stick to its current classifications of men’s and women’s events.

The idea of a third category in athletics has been floated before

You just read:

Margaret Wambui: Kenyan Olympic medallist requires third class in athletics

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.