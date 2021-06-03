What can a five-year-old teach you about improving customer relationships?

If you want to improve your customer relationships, using a technique that kids use every day is a great place to start.

Anyone who has children knows how the following scene plays out.

Child: Dad, why is the sky blue?

Me: the sky is blue because of the way sunlight interacts with our atmosphere.

Child: what is the atmosphere?

Me: the atmosphere is the air that humans, plants and animals breathe to survive.

Child: what is air?

Me: stop asking my questions to which I do not know the answer !!! # @ #[email protected]@ $

The duration of this conversation and the screaming level naturally differ according to the patience of the parent.

The fact is that children ask questions. Many questions. The whole time. The reason they keep asking questions is because it helps them set up the world around them. They ask because they want to learn the answer.

Credit by Sher Rill Ng

As an adult, asking good questions is a superpower that is often used.

Research shows that asking good questions builds trust and establishes credibility and empathy between people. “The surprising power of questions” by Alison Wood Brooks and Leslie K. John (Harvard Business Review) determine the benefits of asking questions as:

It encourages learning and the exchange of ideas, it stimulates improvement of innovation and performance, it builds trust and confidence among team members. And it can reduce business risk by exposing unforeseen pitfalls and dangers.

Assuming you want to innovate, improve performance, build trust and reduce business risk, this seems like a great place to ask your customers.

But what makes a good question? And what stops us from asking questions in the first place?

What stops us from asking questions?

According to Greg Busin, in “This is a wonderful question: challenging questions, practical results”, there are five main factors:

Arrogance: assume that we already know the answer

assume that we already know the answer Self-centeredness: does not care what others think

does not care what others think Fear of embarrassment: The belief that asking questions can reveal ignorance

The belief that asking questions can reveal ignorance Disruption of the status quo: The risk of being unpopular by asking a challenging question

The risk of being unpopular by asking a challenging question Fear of the answer: reveal an awkward truth

Credit by Sher Rill Ng

In an agency, you may feel that you need to demonstrate your expertise to clients at all times. Counter-intuitively, if you overcome the urge to be the expert and ask a good question, you post it instead. Good questions gently lead the conversation to where you need it to be.

What makes a good question?

Avoid questions that ask yes or no answers for more thorough answers. You want more than yes / no answers. You want your client to open up so you can learn something. Open-ended questions put you on a path of discovery.

Instead of asking “will you be the final decision maker?”, Which elicits a yes / no answer, you might consider asking “who will be involved in the final decision?”

Open-ended questions let your client teach you something about themselves. Some good examples include:

Which criteria are the most important in this decision?

Is there anything to us that you are concerned about?

What options are you considering?

What risks can I help you avoid?

What return on your investment are you looking for?

What is the impact of not achieving this ROI?

Credit by Sher Rill Ng

Do not just ask. Stop talking, and LISTEN.

It may sound simple, but it is necessary to listen.

Advertising and marketing is an opinion business. Agencies can be hired on the basis of their opinions alone, which often leads to more talking and less listening.

“Most people do not listen for the purpose of understanding; they listen for the purpose of answering. ” – Stephen R. Covey, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change

Most people listen on a superficial level. They are trying to figure out the point instead of concentrating fully on what is being said. The moment they think they have an idea of ​​where the speaker is going, their attention shifts back inside what their reaction will be.

Chris Voss, a former international kidnapper for the FBI, tells Harvard Business School Online that it’s important to show that you’m willing to listen.

“A lot of people are used to asking questions and not listening to their answers,” says Voss. “Disabling it gives them permission to disable it.”

By simply adding a statement, such as “tell me more”, your client is encouraged to continue sharing. The best advice is to stop talking and listening. You will be amazed at what you can learn.

Credit by Sher Rill Ng

Ask follow-up questions

The key to true understanding is the follow-up question. Unfortunately, as previously explained, most people do not pay enough attention to asking detailed follow-up questions. To get a good follow-up, you need to pay close attention to the initial reaction and then respond to it.

Can you tell me more about it?

How has it changed things?

Who was involved in the decision?

What did it matter to them?

Credit by Sher Rill Ng

According to “The Surprising Power of Questions” by Alison Wood Brooks and Leslie K. John (Harvard Business Review): Follow-up questions seem to have a special power. They let your conversation partner know that you are listening, caring and want to know more. People who interact with a partner who asks a lot of follow-up questions feel inclined to be respected and heard.

Developing a better understanding of your client business while being respected and heard seems like a pretty good result to everyone.

To bring it back to the child, what a five-year-old you intuitively knew, is that there are no stupid questions. Unfortunately, as we get older, we seem to be falling apart.

So do not be afraid to ask questions the next time you visit your client. This is your easiest way to learn, and your relationship will be all the better for it.