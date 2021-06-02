State disciplines health care providers-R12-12

For immediate release: June 2, 2021 (21-142)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Adams County

In April 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist Corrina L. Gray (PH00041377) with unprofessional conduct. Gray allegedly told a Department of Health pharmacy investigator that she didn’t employ pharmacy technicians, but that two pharmacy assistants at her pharmacy, where Gray is the pharmacist in charge, removed drugs from the shelf, counted them and then Gray would do the final checks when filling prescriptions. Gray allegedly later told the investigator in a phone call that she still didn’t employ pharmacy technicians and the pharmacy assistants continue to remove drugs from the shelves when filling prescriptions.

Benton County

In April 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Dusti Dawn Brewer (NC10049661).

Clallam County

In April 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor Frank Henry Springbob (CH00001149) with unprofessional conduct. Springbob allegedly, without forewarning, placed his hands into patient A’s pants and began to massage just left of her pubic bone.

Franklin County

In April 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the license of certified nursing assistant Mellanie S. McPheeters (NC10061956).

Grant County

In April 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy assistant Sarah Estelle Hicks (VB60960718) with unprofessional conduct. Hicks allegedly admitted to diverting 246 pills of hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol for her personal use over a three-month period to her employer.

King County

In April 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor James Robert Carpenter (CH00034218) with unprofessional conduct. The commission received a complaint alleging Carpenter practiced without a license and submitted claims to an insurance company. The commission asked for all patient files and an answer to the charges and Carpenter failed to provide any requested files. He also replied to the letter saying a car had crashed into his office and destroyed all his patient files.

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Sekou A. Daramay (NC60419766). Daramay must comply with terms and conditions including paying a fine, taking continuing education, among other requirements.

In April 2021 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Victoria K. Jones (D160928867) with unprofessional conduct. Jones allegedly submitted an online application to the Department of Health for a medical assistant credential using the bank information from a customer to whom she had sold a face mask on Etsy. Charges state that the customer contacted the bank to say the charge wasn’t authorized and filed a police report.

In April 2021 the secretary of health entered into an agreement with Can Li where Li agreed to permanently cease and desist from engaging in the practice of massage therapy until Li obtains a credential or otherwise meets an exception.

In April 2021 the Osteopathic Board of Medicine and Surgery entered into an agreement with osteopathic physician Philip Roger Matthews (OP00000982) modifying his June 2017 order. The modification reduced Matthews period of probation from five to four years from the date of the 2017 order.

In April 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the license of certified nursing assistant Alexandrine Pali Tokwaulu (NC60347228).

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Lara C. Williams (LP60299990) with unprofessional conduct. Williams allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a substance abuse monitoring program.

Kitsap County

In April 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged veterinarian Tomoko Kiyonaga (VT60220427) with unprofessional conduct. Kiyonaga allegedly failed to conduct a physical examination of a dog and relied upon information from a staff member about the patient and directed the staff member to administer medication for vomiting. The dog later died from uterine hemorrhage.

Lewis County

In March 2021 the Dental Commission denied the application of dental assistant Billie Jean Bergeson (D161080319). Bergeson was convicted of driving under the influence in 2019. In 2018 she was convicted of driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana. In 2020 the commission mailed a notice of Required Substance Use Evaluation requiring Bergeson to obtain a substance use evaluation and submit a report within 30 days, and she failed to do so.

Pierce County

In April 2021 the secretary of health withdrew the statement of charges against respiratory therapist Jennifer Beth Buchan (LR00002478).

In April 2021 the Board of Optometry ended probation for optometrist John D. McDowall (OD00001911).

In April 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged veterinarian Corey L. Michael (VT61021078) with unprofessional conduct. Michael’s care during and after surgery on a canine patient allegedly fell below the standard of care resulting in patient death.

Skagit County

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse Mary Kathryn Evans-Smith (RN00085914) from the terms and conditions of an order.

Snohomish County

In April 2021 the secretary of health granted the application of agency affiliated counselor Brittany Marie Robinson (CG61015254) and immediately placed it on probation for the period of three years. Robinson must comply with terms and conditions. She was convicted of second-degree theft in 2009; third-degree theft in 2014; third-degree theft in 2014; second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance in 2015; theft and criminal solicitation in 2016; and second-degree burglary in 2018.

In April 2021 the Registered X-Ray Technician Program charged registered X-ray technician Allison Elena Vick (XT60882125) with unprofessional conduct. Vick allegedly performed DEXA scans on several patients without prior physician order or prescription, and without physician supervision or post-scan analysis. DEXA scans provide body composition analysis.