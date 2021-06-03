Global Coffee Machines Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Coffee Machines Market 2021-2030

Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 ’ published by The Business Research Company, the global coffee machines market is expected grow from $5.11 billion in 2020 to $5.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants and office cafeterias propel the growth of the coffee machines market.

The coffee machines market consists of sales of coffee machines and related services that are used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and offices. Coffee machines are the small electrical machines used for coffee making.

Trends In The Global Coffee Machines Market

Introduction of smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is a key trend driving the growth of the coffee machines market. The smart coffee machines can be accessed via smartphones, and users can monitor them from anywhere in the house and can send them smartphone commands. Most coffee makers have their own software to configure the brew settings and plan brew times. For instance, in 2019, companies such as Jarden Customer Solutions and Smarter Applications delivered smart coffee makers with Wi-Fi connectivity that can be regulated via smartphone. Therefore, smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is expected to continue this trend in the coffee machines market.

Global Coffee Machines Market Segments:

The global coffee machines market is further segmented based on type, product, end user and geography.

By Type: Filter Coffee Machines, Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machines, Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines

By Product: Drip Filter, Capsule, Espresso, Bean-to-Cup

By End-User: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global coffee machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coffee machines global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global coffee machines market, coffee machines global market share, coffee machines global market players, coffee machines global market segments and geographies, coffee machines global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Coffee Machines Market Organizations Covered: Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Panasonic Malaysia, Nestlé Nespresso S.A., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Morphy Richards India, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Schaerer, and Robert Bosch GmbH, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Melitta Group, JURA Elektroapparate, Illy, Bosch

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

