Live Cell Imaging Industry Fueled By The Rising Incidence Of Cancer

Live Cell Imaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the live cell imaging market in the forecast period. Cancer is the second major cause of death worldwide, accounting for one out of every six deaths each year. For example, cancer cases are projected to increase to 29.5 million and cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million worldwide by 2040. In the United States, there were 16.9 million cancer patients in 2019, with the number expected to rise to 22.2 million by 2030. Live cell imaging technology plays a crucial role in the advancement and validation of cancer immunotherapy through visualization, characterization, and evaluation of the biological process of living cells. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer fuels the growth of the live cell imaging market.

The global live cell imaging market is segmented by product into equipment, consumable, software, by technology into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), high content screening (HCS), others, by application into cell biology, developmental biology, stem cell and drug discovery, others, and by end-user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs).

The global live cell imaging market is expected to grow from $3.61 billion in 2020 to $3.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which requires more efficient and quicker diagnostic facilities. The live cell imaging market is expected to reach $5.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.13%.

North America was the largest region in the live cell imaging market in 2020. The regions covered in the live cell imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the live cell imaging market are Leica Microsystems, Olympus Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Molecular Devices LLC, Bruker Corporation, Sartorius AG, Oxford Instruments, BioTek Instruments, Etaluma Inc, and CytoSMART Technologies.

Live Cell Imaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides live cell imaging global market overview, forecast live cell imaging global market size and growth for the whole market, live cell imaging market segments, and geographies, live cell imaging global market trends, live cell imaging market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

