The Digital Pathology Industry Sees Demand With Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased prevalence of cancer contributed to the growth of the digital pathology market. Digital pathology allows patients to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and thus in increase in cancer cases is driving the growth of the market. According to the American cancer society, in 2019, there were approximately 140,690 cancer cases diagnosed and 103,250 cancer deaths among the 85 and older population in the United States. There is a rise in the number of cancer cases due to the growing elderly population globally coupled with unhealthy lifestyles. Increasing incidences of cancer increases the demand for digital pathology as it makes it easier to access the image faster, view all relevant information, and help diagnose faster.

The digital pathology market consists of the sales of digital pathology equipment, platform solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop clinical diagnostics, and workflow software and solutions. Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen. Digital pathology is expected to improve quality in the analysis, reduce errors, and provide a clearer and more convenient view, when compared to traditional pathology.

The global digital pathology market size is expected to grow from $0.67 billion in 2020 to $0.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for digital pathology due to COVID-19 impact, which had led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.34%.

Major players in the digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D-Histech Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Visiopharm A/S, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Corista, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Indica Labs, Inc., and Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Objective Pathology Services, and XIFIN.

TBRC’s report divides digital pathology market segments by product into scanners, software, communication systems, storage systems, by type into human pathology, veterinary pathology, by end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, academic & research institutes, and by application into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, training & education.

Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital pathology market overview, forecast digital pathology global market size and growth for the whole market, digital pathology market segments, and geographies, digital pathology market trends, digital pathology market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

