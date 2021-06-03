Rising Biopharmaceutical Demand Propels The Fetal Bovine Serum Market Growth

Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the forecast period. A biopharmaceutical is a medicinal product that is derived from biological sources such as animals, humans, and microorganisms using biotechnology. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used substitute for animal cell culture media. Pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic laboratories, and researchers rely heavily on FBS for much of their cell culture requirements in biologics research. The global biologics market is expected to increase from $253.4 billion in 2020 to $420.5 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals propels the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.

The fetal bovine serum market consists of sales of fetal bovine serum by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fetal bovine serum and related services. Fetal bovine serum refers to the liquid fraction of clotted blood from fetal calves, with reduced cells, fibrin, and clotting factors. It has high concentration of nutritional and macromolecular factors essential for cell growth and is a critical raw material for animal care, biotechnology, drug development, diagnostics, and other fields of research.

The global fetal bovine serum market size is expected to grow from $855.80 million in 2020 to $946.25 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in mainly due to increase in R&D towards development of novel biopharmaceuticals. The fetal bovine serum market is expected to reach $1,175.36 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

North America was the largest region in the fetal bovine serum (FBS) market in 2020. Asia Pacific recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the fetal bovine serum industry are Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, PAN- Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biowest, Bio-Techne, Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Merck KGaA, TCS Biosciences Ltd, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Atlanta Biologicals Inc., Atlas Biologicals, Acess Biologicals, Animal Technologies Inc, Nucleus Biologics, Corning Incorporated, J R Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Axil Scientific Pte Ltd, and Moregate Biotech.

The global fetal bovine serum market research report is segmented by product into charcoal stripped, chromatographic, dialyzed fetal bovine serum, exosome depleted, stem cell, others, by application into drug discovery, cell culture media, in vitro fertilization, human and animal vaccine production, diagnostics, others, and by end-user into research and academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, others.

