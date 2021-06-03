Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine & Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A302090

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 @ 0041 hours

 

LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury

 

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Heroin, & Possession of Crack Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Paul Valenza

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

AGE: 41

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Paul Valenza. Investigation revealed Valenza to have an active arrest warrant. During the course of the investigation, Valenza was discovered to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. Valenza was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged on his outstanding warrant. Valenza was issued a citation to appear for his outstanding warrant on 06/03/2021 and a citation to appear for the charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin on 07/08/2021.

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 @ 1230 hours & 07/08/2021 @ 0830 hours

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

