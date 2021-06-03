Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine & Possession of Heroin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A302090
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 @ 0041 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Heroin, & Possession of Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Paul Valenza
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
AGE: 41
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Paul Valenza. Investigation revealed Valenza to have an active arrest warrant. During the course of the investigation, Valenza was discovered to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. Valenza was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged on his outstanding warrant. Valenza was issued a citation to appear for his outstanding warrant on 06/03/2021 and a citation to appear for the charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin on 07/08/2021.
LODGED: YES
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 @ 1230 hours & 07/08/2021 @ 0830 hours
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861