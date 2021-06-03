Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Crack Cocaine & Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A302090

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 @ 0041 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Possession of Heroin, & Possession of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Paul Valenza

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

AGE: 41

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Paul Valenza. Investigation revealed Valenza to have an active arrest warrant. During the course of the investigation, Valenza was discovered to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. Valenza was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged on his outstanding warrant. Valenza was issued a citation to appear for his outstanding warrant on 06/03/2021 and a citation to appear for the charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin on 07/08/2021.

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 @ 1230 hours & 07/08/2021 @ 0830 hours

