Facebook launches new multiplayer AR effects option for AR developers

With interest in AR rise, and people becoming more accustomed to connecting via video calls and virtual hangout tools, Facebook today announced the next phase of its AR development options, with a new Multiply digital effects APIs, enabling developers to build AR experiences with many participants, which can have different implications.

As you can see in these examples, the new Multiplier process will facilitate AR effects that can be shared in video calls, between different participants simultaneously.

As explained by Facebook:

“While video calls have a long history, they have mostly consisted of a video channel along with an audio channel. Now, with the launch of our Multipeer API, we’re introducing a data channel that allows AR effects to interact with each other. communicate seamlessly, across users and devices.We think this is a fundamental shift, which will help shift AR from a single user, single screen experience to a multi-user, multi-screen experience – and ultimately incredible new use cases for groups AR effects. “

The development can facilitate a range of new brand opportunities, by participating in AR experiences that can improve customer connectivity, and increase engagement with your digital offerings. The process can also provide new educational experiences, with built-in walkthroughs to help clients guide processes, or enhanced Q and A sessions, as well as fun, festive effects to promote brands.

In addition, Facebook is also developing a complete body tracking for AR, similar to Snapchat’s full body scanning capability.

Progress like this will only become more relevant as AR moves to the next stage, with the development of AR glasses which will further bring digital deliberations and effects into the mainstream. Indeed, recent research from Snapchat suggest that by 2025 almost 75% of the world population will be regular AR users.

This may seem optimistic, but based on adoption trends, this is where we’re headed – meaning new AR instruments will increasingly become the norm, and even consumer expectation.

As such, it is worth considering how such tools can fit into your process, and what they can contribute to your brand and outreach.

Facebook’s new Multipeer API is now in beta testing, with all creators can apply to participate in the initial development and testing. Applicants must be familiar with Spark AR Studio and have a comfortable knowledge of JavaScript.