Meet with the Bangladeshi Musician, Actor & Entrepreneur Md. Nazmus Shakib
Md. Nazmus Shakib is a Bangladeshi Musician, Actor & Entrepreneur who is verified in different international music platforms.DHAKA, BANGLADESH, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Md. Nazmus Shakib is a Bangladeshi Musician, Composer, Actor, Film Director, Entrepreneur & Social Influencer
He was born on September 15, 2003 in a village of Cumilla, Bangladesh. His father's name is Md. Rofiqul Islam & mother's name is Sayera Akter Lipi. At present, he is living in the Cumilla city with his family of four members.
He has completed his primary education from Jourpukuria Govt. Primary School in 2014. He has passed JSC from Sunrise School & Collage in 2017. He has passed SSC from Ibn Taimiya School & Collage in 2020. Now he is studying in Cumilla Govt. Collage for completing HSC.
Md. Nazmus Shakib has started his music carrier on 2017. He used to sing a little bit from his childhood. His mother was the first music teacher of his life. After learning a little from his mother, in 2017 he became the first in a song competition called "Ganer Sera Gan" in his upazila Barura and won the second place in Cumilla district. Thus began the life of his song. A few bands later offered him. He joined a band called Plabon Sahitya Sanskritik Sangsad at that time and focused on building his music career.
Md. Nazmus Shakib has been verified on YouTube on 16 April, 2021 as a Bangladeshi Musician. He is also a verified artist on the largest music platforms like Spotify, Jiosaavn, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Tidal, Shazam, etc. He has an official Facebook Fanpage name "Md. Nazmus Shakib".
He has relased a lot of music. But in 2021, he has released his first vocal music named "Dhew-The Wave" and started working in the music industry as a musical artist. He has already relased a lot of music and soundtrack such as- "Hiatus", " BlanD", "Bluff", " NiSha", "NazSha", " Riyoo", "TiMid", " SereNity", "Chill", "Love You", " Where Are You Baby" on the various international music platforms. His music is available on different music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, Deezer, SoundCloud, Tidal, JioSaavn, and other international music platforms.
He is working hard in this field due to her mother's inspiration and deep love for music. He is a real example of the life that music can be associated with. May he find all the happiness of his life in the middle of the song. He always tries to present new songs to his followers.
His advice to new content creators and composers is to work hard. “If you have the desire and the effort to achieve something, you will surely find success,” he said. Md. Nazmus Shakib was once an ordinary boy. But now he is known for his hard work and conviction.
