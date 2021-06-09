PlayTreks simplifies the music industry with blockchain-based music distribution and AI-driven data analytics
PlayTreks simplifies the music industry with blockchain-based music distribution and AI-driven data analytics, it’s an All-In-One SaaS solution on the riseHASSELT, LIMBURG, BELGIUM, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayTreks, a data analytics platform providing powerful music data insights, tracking and discovery of music in charts & playlists, insights from social media that finds out what people are listening to, and additionally provides blockchain-based music distribution to all major streaming stores, while artists keep 100% royalties, announces the upcoming availability of our blockchain layer and marketplace, making PlayTreks a true All-In-One platform, a one-stop shop for music creators.
A blockchain-based music distribution service is much needed in today’s music market, considering its huge potential and the current problems that plague the entire cycle of music creation, distribution, sales and consumption.
The platform where creators, artists, producers and record labels can earn revenue from published content and among other things can keep track of their revenue performance. PlayTreks is an ethical and transparent business model where creatives can monetize exclusive content and earn significantly more. With the blockchain, musicians are able to receive equitable royalty payments and stakeholders can easily trace music streams and pay all artists who contributed to songs or albums.
"We built PlayTreks to put artists in control over distribution, listener data and soon, when we release our decentralized marketplace, collaborations and fan interaction, next to the already powerful offering. It will define our SaaS offering as a true All-in-One platform for the music industry," said Anjo De Heus, CEO of PlayTreks. Judging by the enormous growth rate since going live in January 2021, we know we are on the right track, and the decentralized marketplace will offer a lot of additional features for artists, as well as strengthening the overall proposition.
We believe that blockchain provides a much needed transparency in the industry, assuring that artists and those involved in creating music, get the most out of it. From day one our mission has been empowering artists, improve the conditions for creators, and create an ethical and transparent environment where the creators are in control. With the release of this enhancement many new data-driven features will become available on the platform. Everything we do is driven by data, not only streaming or social media data, but also metadata such as International Performer Number, a unique identifier for artists and ISRC's, the International Standard Recording Code per track, coming from a multitude of sources, so artists will always be in know, and do not have to subscribe to multiple offerings from third parties.
"As we are totally driven by data, it is not only the smart-contract for a music release which can be held in the blockchain, any other information can be stored as well. We understand that nowadays music creators expect transparency, and we provide them with that", says Robbert Vroegindewij, COO at PlayTreks. The advantage for the artists, yet also record labels, is that no data in the blockchain can be manipulated. Many more benefits are being addressed by our current development.
Currently the PlayTreks offering is already contributing to transparency, and by embracing the blockchain technology, as well as releasing the decentralized marketplace, PlayTreks will open up additional revenue sources for artists, whether independent or associated with a record label. In addition to the blockchain layer and decentralized marketplace, PlayTreks will also launch its own crypto token, TREKS. the crypto token TREKS can be used for a variety of interactions on the platform.
TREKS will be integrated into every new feature we release in the artist data dashboard and all registered paid users get an initial number of TREKS to use on the platform as an alternate form of currency.
"Blockchain-based music distribution is a key innovation in the industry, no more debates around ownership, who's owning what, all that info is stored on the blockchain", says Cristian Prigoana, Chief Science Officer. With PlayTreks, artists will have all necessary instruments to navigate their journey towards a successful career, they can release music both on conventional streaming platforms as well as the new comer blockchain and on our NFT marketplace, have the resulting audience and social media data in their dashboard and with the help of personalized artificial intelligence agents they can make better decisions to grow their career..... this to name a few examples.
A team of highly passionate, energetic, unique people that are aligned in becoming a household name in music, by building the coolest decentralized blockchain music distribution and data analytics company in the music industry. PlayTreks’ data analytics services can assist users in identifying potential trends, improve efficiency, extend reach and much more. Founded in 2020, PlayTreks went live in January 2021, and is making big waves.
