Facebook opens Messenger API for Instagram, offering new customer service potential

This can be a great help for brands that provide customer service via messaging. Today, on his F8 Developer Conference, Facebook announced an extension of its Instagram Messenger API, which enables businesses to stream their Instagram Direct messages into their existing CRM platform, streamlining management and response.

As explained by Facebook:

“In October, we began beta testing the Messenger API for Instagram with a group of select businesses of all sizes and developers, giving them new tools to manage their customer communications on Instagram on a large scale. Now, after a successful beta test, we are implementing the new API features worldwide so that businesses can integrate Instagram messages with their preferences applications and workflows, which help them have meaningful conversations that increase customer satisfaction and increase sales.“

Indeed, some platforms, such as Hootsuite, has already integrated the new features, provided more ways to respond to action messages and assign tasks within teams.

Facebook says the integration will streamline the management of messaging workflows, ensuring that all messages from multiple platforms will come in one stream.

“With the implementation of the API, for example, Kiehl’s in Malaysia has expanded customer conversations entering through various access points, such as Instagram Feed, Instagram Stories, mentions and Instagram DMs, to make it easier to follow people or respond to sales. result resulted in a 20% conversion from consulting to sales. “

For larger businesses, this will be an important consideration, but even for SMEs and single-person management teams, integration can still provide important process benefits, enabling you to monitor the interaction and ensure that everyone acts in order.

And as messaging becomes a larger part of the discovery and purchasing process, especially as e-commerce activity continues to increase, it may become an even more important focus over time. Providing more ways for people to connect via the platforms they prefer should be on the radar of all brands, and improved integration of such benefits will consistently bring benefits.

The new Messenger API for Instagram is now available to all developers, while Facebook will also implement access to operating accounts on Instagram via a phased approach.