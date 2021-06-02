Facebook adds a new messaging element to its Facebook sign-up process, which improves public connectivity

Facebook has announced a new element of its sign-up with Facebook feature that will enable brands to build a direct message connection in the sign-up process, enabling an improved connection with potential customers via the message response.

As you can see in the order above, now that users log in to Facebook, via Facebook login, users will also be able to add an opt-in for a Messenger connection, which provides another way to maintain customer connection, and strengthen promotions with interested users.

As explained by Facebook:

“Sign in with Messenger [is] a new feature that enables people to choose to communicate with a business via the Messenger platform from the Facebook login stream. With this new feature, we help businesses cultivate better relationships with their customers through stronger customer care and more customized engagement through the Messenger platform. “

This can play a major role in maximizing direct connection, which is especially important Apple’s recent ATT update, which iOS users are now asking about data tracking in all apps. As more people decide to choose it, it diminishes your advertising targeting insight – which can make such direct link tools even more valuable as a way to ensure you have promotions and awareness efforts in front of the right people, at the right time.

The data from Facebook certainly suggests that this may be a valuable consideration:

“We’ve seen more than 70% of users decide to send messages with businesses that enable Login Connect with Messenger. This creates an important source of new customer conversations for businesses that want to double customer engagement through the Messenger platform. ‘

Having a direct connection to people’s inboxes can be significantly more valuable than the data insight you may or may not have access to via general Facebook sign-up, with response rates for messages far exceeding social ads and other outreach options.

You must, of course, pay attention to the connection and the privileged access it offers. Scattering people’s inboxes is also more intrusive than social advertising, so it can be easily abused. But using moderation, and in view of user interests, ideally through proper segmentation, can be a very valuable process, worth considering in your connection flow.

Facebook’s new Login Connect with Messenger is currently in a closed beta, and Facebook plans to expand the option more widely in the coming months.