Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,587 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis                            

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 5-31-21/ 1241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Readsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order

 

ACCUSED: Robert Birch                                              

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the afternoon of 5-31-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a stalking order violation that occurred on Main Street in the town of Readsboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Birch (62) violated the stalking order by being within 300 feet of a protected party of the order. Birch was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge on June 28, 2021 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2021/ 0815 hours           

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

PH: (802) 442-5421

FX: (802) 442- 3263

 

Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.