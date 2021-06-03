Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B301475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5-31-21/ 1241 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Readsboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order
ACCUSED: Robert Birch
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the afternoon of 5-31-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a stalking order violation that occurred on Main Street in the town of Readsboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Birch (62) violated the stalking order by being within 300 feet of a protected party of the order. Birch was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge on June 28, 2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2021/ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov