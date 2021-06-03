Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5-31-21/ 1241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Readsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order

ACCUSED: Robert Birch

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the afternoon of 5-31-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a stalking order violation that occurred on Main Street in the town of Readsboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Birch (62) violated the stalking order by being within 300 feet of a protected party of the order. Birch was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge on June 28, 2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28, 2021/ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

PH: (802) 442-5421

FX: (802) 442- 3263

Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov