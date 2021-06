Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Website Earns National Recognition

For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations that want to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.

Digital Initiatives Expand Access to Strategic Solutions for Growth-Minded Healthcare Leaders

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies announced that their website (tillerhewitt.com) has been recognized by The Healthcare Advertising Awards, the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition. A national panel of judges evaluated over 4,400 entries for quality, message effectiveness and overall impact, among other criteria.The website recognition reflects the value of serving as the go-to resource at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution.Tiller-Hewitt launched the new website in December 2020 - the height of the pandemic - to raise awareness and expand access to the transformative, strategic growth programs that hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations desperately need to rapidly relaunch and recover profitable service lines.“In our 20-year history, leaders have never been under such intense pressure. Their entire competitive landscape has changed, turnover and staffing challenges are at a crisis level, access is constricted, and leakage is rampant,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, chief executive officer. “They reach out to us to conduct relaunch and recovery readiness assessments which reveal high-potential opportunities to drive immediate results and sustainable, strategic growth.”Tiller-Hewitt identifies, develops and executes initiatives proven to improve physician engagement and retention , minimize leakage, maximize network utilization, protect market share, and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.Access key strategic growth programs and resources at tillerhewitt.com:Strategic Growth● Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments● Network Optimization and Care Consolidation● Lean Process Improvement● trackerPLUS PRM● Market Intelligence● Quick Issue Resolution and AccountabilityPhysician Engagement and Retention● onboardPLUS and Mentorship● Rapid Practice Ramp-up● Provider Family IntegrationPhysician Liaison● Physician Outreach/Business Development programs● Training● Program AssessmentsAbout Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesFor 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com.