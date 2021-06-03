Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Website Earns National Recognition
Digital Initiatives Expand Access to Strategic Solutions for Growth-Minded Healthcare LeadersST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies announced that their website (tillerhewitt.com) has been recognized by The Healthcare Advertising Awards, the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition. A national panel of judges evaluated over 4,400 entries for quality, message effectiveness and overall impact, among other criteria.
The website recognition reflects the value of serving as the go-to resource at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution.
Tiller-Hewitt launched the new website in December 2020 - the height of the pandemic - to raise awareness and expand access to the transformative, strategic growth programs that hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations desperately need to rapidly relaunch and recover profitable service lines.
“In our 20-year history, leaders have never been under such intense pressure. Their entire competitive landscape has changed, turnover and staffing challenges are at a crisis level, access is constricted, and leakage is rampant,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, chief executive officer. “They reach out to us to conduct relaunch and recovery readiness assessments which reveal high-potential opportunities to drive immediate results and sustainable, strategic growth.”
Tiller-Hewitt identifies, develops and executes initiatives proven to improve physician engagement and retention, minimize leakage, maximize network utilization, protect market share, and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
Access key strategic growth programs and resources at tillerhewitt.com:
Strategic Growth
● Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
● Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
● Lean Process Improvement
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
● trackerPLUS PRM
● Market Intelligence
● Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Engagement and Retention
● onboardPLUS and Mentorship
● Rapid Practice Ramp-up
● Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
● Physician Outreach/Business Development programs
● Training
● Program Assessments
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com.
