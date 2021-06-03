LinkedIn tests the new ‘Dark Mode’ in the desktop application

It seems a bit behind the times, but LinkedIn is currently testing a ‘new’Dark mode‘display option for its desktop app, which, as it sounds, would make the app much darker and mostly black, based on this new example.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong put this screenshot of LinkedIn Dark Mode to the test, which, I will admit, looks pretty cool, even as someone who does not understand the ever enthusiastic Dark Mode hype.

And there is a certain hype around such options. Dark Mode has a passionate community of fans looking for these color variations, such as a rare Pokémon, perhaps because it helps save their vision from the effects of blue light, or because it’s just a new look for these programs that ‘touch us all’ increasingly familiar with.

Most social apps already have a dark mode option available, but it seems like LinkedIn is dragging its feet. It has test dark mode in its app back in 2019 – also first seen by Jane Manchun Wong – but it apparently never went through with it, while a LinkedIn Helpdesk entry on dark mode says simply:

“We are currently redesigning LinkedIn to make your LinkedIn experience easy, inclusive and enjoyable. As part of the new LinkedIn experience, we will soon be introducing the option to switch to dark mode. ‘

But it’s been there for at least the last six months, so it’s hard to tell exactly where LinkedIn is in its Dark Mode development.

But it certainly looks close, based on this new screenshot, and it can be a great addition – for an aesthetic refreshment, if nothing else.

We asked LinkedIn for more information, and we will update this post as / when we hear back.