Twitter continues to work on the New Spaces tab, adding editing options for scheduled spaces

As clubhouse is downloaded stay slow, Twitter continues to add new elements to promote the use of its own audio Spaces option, which will soon introduce a new, dedicated Space tab in the middle of the bottom function bar to enhance Spaces discovery.

As you can see in this example, posted by reverse engineering Jane Manchun Wong, the Spaces tab will show ongoing audio chats to which you can tune in as you wish.

Twitter has been developing its dedicated page for Spaces over the past few months, with a few different variants to test.

This version was posted by Ned Segal, CFO of Twitter last month, what Twitter then clarified was currently only available internally. The updated version, according to Wong’s discovery, has more space in the layout, and contains more information about the host / s and participants in the information panel for each chat, along with several profile bubbles to attend specific people.

Discovery is an important element that Twitter needs to address, because while all with over 600 followers can now create a space, and actually find chats you can tune into, if you’re free for a moment, it’s a bit of a crapshoot right now – or you’re being warned about those attended by people in your network, or you know not of it at all.

Twitter is working on this, with new features highlighting when people are in audio chats (via a purple ring around their profile picture upstream), and this new tab. The next step is then to use algorithm that matches the chat that highlights the most interest for each individual user – which, I would not say I have a lot of confidence that Twitter will work, at least based on current recommendations on topics that appear in my full list.

But Twitter needs to maximize this element, otherwise Spaces will follow the way of live streaming, which was launched on a heap of hype and then cooled down once everyone could access the option and broadcast their lives, and platforms quickly flooded with streams of low-quality people making little effort to stream off their couches, staring accusingly at their phone cameras, or users filming random streets outside or even watching TV shows on a real TV, which they, in order to whatever reason, want to share with the world.

Audio rooms can offer in similar deals with low interest and low interest rates, and if that’s all that people can find in the app, they will lose interest in the option fairly quickly. But if Twitter can show you the most relevant Spaces based on your interests, and increase user engagement on an individual level, it can become an important tool for in-app engagement. This is a big ‘if’ – and again, Twitter’s algorithms are not yet as strongly focused on user interests. But it’s an important element, and once this new Spaces tab is available, it’s essential to unlock the full potential of the format.

Incidentally, this is also why I think Facebook, and to a lesser extent Reddit, will have more success with the audio social tools in the long run, as both platforms want to add their audio engagement options in groups and subreddits that their users already have. members of, and they are already actively engaged in. This will likely ensure that their audio chats are more focused on specific topics and generally more interesting to each user. But we will have to wait and see in this regard.

Clubhouse, anecdotal, also struggles with this element, even on its much smaller scale, and if it already challenges 4 million total users (now with 2 million on Android), it seems that it will be a major obstacle for the platform to overcome if it hopes to maintain the viability of users.

In addition to developing the new Spaces tab (which currently has no scheduled release date), Twitter has also announced two new updates for Spaces to further refine the functionality of the option.

First, it added the capacity edit scheduled spaces, so you can easily update the title, date and time of your planned audio streams.

This will make it easier for you to manage scheduled events, as opposed to having to remove and restart if any changes occur. And if anything has underlined the past year, it’s that change will take place, no matter how well you chart things.

Twitter also offers Spaces host the capacity on delete any pinned tweets in their space, while speakers also now have the ability to take down their own shared tweets if they prefer.

This will help keep your discussions more focused and cluttered as you want to maximize engagement around specific topics or tweets.

The evolution of Spaces has been impressive, practical and functional, and has proved to be the perfect example of Twitter’s new, accelerated approach to product development, as it’s the use of the platform in the next three years.

Whether Spaces and social audio will remain more generally relevant in the long run will amount to add-ons like these, which give users the ability to find relevant discussions to tune in to as well as control broadcasters their streaming and presentation options, help with audience engagement to maximize.

While in isolation it may not seem like big additions and updates, they all have great potential, while the arrival of the Spaces tab in the app – if it finally gets a launch date – will be a big step for Twitter . its next phase of development.