LinkedIn shares new insights into the most advanced marketing roles and skills [Infographic]

LinkedIn het shared some new insights in the changing landscape for marketing work, and the key skills required among brands looking for new marketing and advertising staff.

And interestingly, LinkedIn’s data shows that, despite the pandemic, marketing roles are increasingly popular.

“On LinkedIn, we’ve seen a 63% increase in marketing posts over the past six months. In total, more than 380,000 ads have been placed on marketing posts over the past year.”

Despite the diverse challenges of the COVID experience, brands still need to maximize outreach and awareness, and there are significant opportunities for those in the sector, based on these statistics.

In addition, LinkedIn also notes that:

During the past six months, there has been a 24.5% increase in internal roles and a 15% increase in contractor roles for marketing.

More than 17,000 remote marketing jobs have been posted in the past year

Some of the best skills that marketers require are Instagram (+ 72% years), content marketing (+ 63%), creative problem solving (+ 45%) and brand awareness (+ 41%)

The latter point will be of particular interest to digital marketers, as well as the fact that one in two of the best marketing posts posted on LinkedIn is related to the digital or media space.

As per The drum:

“According to the number of posts on LinkedIn, the marketing specialist is the most popular marketing specialist. Among other very popular roles are digital account managers, social media managers, digital marketing managers, copywriters and digital strategists.”

Some positive news for the SMT audience, and we’ll continue to keep you posted on the latest trends to take advantage of.

Look at the infographic below for more insight.