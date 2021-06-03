Toronto Label Company Offering $500 Free Label Credit with Epson ColorWorks C6500 Label Printer Purchase
DuraFast Label Company is offering a $500 free label credit with purchase of the Epson C6500 colour label printer. The printers are now shipping across Canada.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraFast Label Company, a Canadian label manufacturer and Epson Platinum partner based in Toronto, Ontario, is offering an exclusive incentive on the new Epson ColorWorks C6500 8-inch colour label printer.
“The ColorWorks C6500 colour label printer appeals to the enterprise segment of the label printing market,” Basat Khalifa, CEO of DuraFast Label Company, explained. “Previously, this segment has relied on black-and-white thermal transfer printers for the bulk of its label production. When colour is needed, they must resort to an expensive workaround involving ordering large quantities of pre-printed colour labels, many of which end up being discarded due to excessively high minimum order quantities, label design changes, damage, and other factors.”
Khalifa explained that Epson designed the CW-C6500 models (one with an auto cutter, the CW-C6500A and one with a label peeler, the CW-C6500P) specifically for this market segment.
“These Epson ColorWorks C6500 inkjet colour label printers are the missing link, bringing in colour at a comparable price point, and with comparable features, as thermal transfer printers,” he said. “Our enterprise customers are eagerly awaiting this new printer with plans to replace their old thermal transfer printers.”
Each printer is available as either a gloss or matte printer, Khalifa explained. He said that the gloss versions are intended for use with glossy substrates and are best for printing product and customer-facing labels. The matte versions feature a different black pigment ink formulation for greater durability and deeper blacks. The matte printers are ideal for GHS BS5609 chemical labels, barcodes, and industrial labels that are likely to encounter more demanding environmental conditions.
In addition, Epson CW-C6500 colour label printers can be managed remotely as part of a fleet of printers. Features like an I/O port for a label applicator, remote printer management, and broad support for middleware like SAP help ensure a smooth integration. The CW-C6500 includes drivers for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.
“Colour, price point, and comparable features make the Epson CW-C6500 colour label printer a no-brainer,” Khalifa said. “And the print quality is exceptional at 1200 dpi. These printers feature Epson PrecisionCore TPF serial printheads for the production of professional, full colour labels. In addition, when used with our chemical labels, the Epson CW-C6500 colour label printer is GHS BS5609 compliant.”
Khalifa expects the Epson CW-C6500 colour label printer to be a hit among Canadian enterprise organizations and urges anyone considering adding these 8-inch colour label printers to their fleets to consider ordering now over at DuraFastLabel.ca and using discount code EPSON500.
