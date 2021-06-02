Facebook updates WhatsApp Business API to facilitate enhanced customer connectivity

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop monetization tools for WhatsApp, Facebook today announced some new updates for its WhatsApp Business API This will help facilitate a broader set of cases of trademark use.

First, Facebook says it is adding new message response options to the WhatsApp API system, which provides more opportunities for connectivity.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“For example, businesses were often limited to sending timely notifications, which made it difficult to track customers outside a 24-hour window, so we support more types of messaging – letting people know when an article “Back in stock, for example. We’ve also seen regular updates from health authorities on the response to the pandemic, and we want to make these kinds of services available for more types of conversations.”

As part of its anti-spam efforts, Facebook has limited the amount of messages that brands can send, because spam in your message inbox is significantly more intrusive than wrong goals in your feed. But now Facebook wants to weaken its grip in this regard, which could open up WhatsApp to more abuse, but also facilitate more connectivity and awareness opportunities, which could help increase the business’s potential.

Whether it will ultimately be beneficial for WhatsApp users, we’ll have to wait, but they can always ban access to businesses that do not respect their message access.

In addition, WhatsApp also adds new, fast response messages for brands to help relevant response:

“New list messages contain a menu of up to ten options, so people no longer have to type in an answer. Answer buttons allow people to quickly make a choice from up to three options with just a quick tap that a business can set ahead of time by their WhatsApp Business API Account. “

Facebook has been offering similar tools on Messenger for some time, and now brands on WhatsApp will also be able to use these messages to streamline the connection.

WhatsApp also wants to streamline the business connection process by shortening the approval time for businesses that want to set up a business account.

This can be useful enhancements for brands on WhatsApp, as it is the most used messaging application in the world, connecting with more than 2 billion users, it’s definitely worth considering for those who want to expand their business connection options, and connect with new audiences.

Facebook is specifically working on building WhatsApp as a business platform in India, home to the app’s largest single-user base (459 million users). This attempt has failed different challenges, but because it continues to improve their tools, it also wants to provide more ways for businesses in India to increase their dependence on the app as a business platform, which could make it the essential link in the emerging technology region.

This can play a big role in the future growth plans of the business, which is why it is important for Facebook to fix these tools and improvements, taking into account the privacy focus of WhatsApp connectivity, and it also makes it easier for businesses to to work in the app. .

There are some difficult balances to maintain in this, but these new tools are another small step towards building WhatsApp as a major business platform.