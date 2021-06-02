Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Firefighter 6.2.21

Published: Jun 02, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on Los Angeles County Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon, who was fatally shot at a fire station in Agua Dulce:

“Together with all Californians, we mourn the tragic and senseless loss of a brave and dedicated firefighter and community leader whose selfless service will not be forgotten. Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Specialist Carlon’s loved ones and colleagues. Our thoughts are also with the fire captain who was seriously injured in the shooting.”

Firefighter Specialist Carlon, 44, was fatally shot yesterday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department Station in the Agua Dulce area while serving in the line of duty. He was a 20-year veteran of the department. Firefighter Specialist Carlon is survived by his wife, Heidi, and three children.

In honor of Firefighter Specialist Carlon, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

