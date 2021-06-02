In Breakthrough Bill McFarlane Law Wins Major Florida PIP Appellate Victory for Out-of-State Motor Vehicle Accidents
Personal Injury is part of the mandatory insurance in FL, allowing the insured to recover claims against insurance companies after a car accident more easilyCORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an eye-opening case which is sure to have a lasting positive impact for those who end up injured in an automobile accident, the trial lawyers and appellate counsel for Bill McFarlane Law have secured a major appellate victory from the Third District Court of Appeal. This case arises from a New York motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle registered in the state of New York. However, the medical providers filed suit in Florida. Ultimately the issue of PIP benefits was resolved, and the case proceeded to an attorney's fee hearing. Counsel for the medical provider demanded $51,760.00 for attorney’s fees in three PIP lawsuits. The trial court ruled that New York's substantive law governed the amount of attorney’s fees recoverable and capped the award of attorney’s fees. Opposing counsel was awarded New York statutory attorney’s fees of $1,360.00 per case.
The Third District Court of Appeal for Florida ruled that the trial court properly awarded attorney’s fees based upon the statutory limitation of attorney’s fees based on New York law.
This Third District Court of Appeal opinion is a case of first impression in which this issue has not been litigated before. This case will serve as a seminal appellate decision in the state of Florida. View the appellate decision here.
“This is quite a positive development which we are extremely proud to have been a part of,” commented a spokesperson from the firm. “We look forward to seeing how this continues to develop.”
Some other areas McFarlane Law specialize in include Admiralty Claims, Alternative Dispute Resolution (Mediation); Bad Faith; Catastrophic Loss Claims; Pre-Suit Investigation; Evaluation; Bad Faith Exposure; Complex Litigation Claims; Construction Defect Claims; Declaratory Judgments; Fraud Claims; and much more.
For more information on this landmark appellate decision and how McFarlane Law can defend your Florida PIP claims or other cases, contact our Senior Partner Bill McFarlane at wmcfarlane@mcfarlanedolanlaw.com or call 954-340-0005.
